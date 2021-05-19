Disney Junior Teams Up With Questlove And Black Thought From The Roots





The shorts will feature music by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter of the GRAMMY Award®-winning musical group The Roots, who are executive producing through their Two One Five Entertainment production company alongside Latoya Raveneau (Disney+'s highly anticipated "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder"), who also serves as executive producer. The Conscious Kid, an organization dedicated to equity and promoting healthy racial identity development in youth, is consulting on the series and will develop a viewing companion guide for parents. "Rise Up, Sing Out" is produced in collaboration with Academy Award-winning animation studio Lion Forge Animation ("Hair Love") for Disney Junior.



Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming and general manager, Disney Junior, said, "We recognize that many kids are experiencing a multitude of feelings around what's happening in our world today and know that many families are struggling with how to discuss sensitive issues around race. Our goal with these shorts is to open up the conversation and provide families with the tools and knowledge to address these important topics with their preschoolers in an age-appropriate manner through music and relatable kid experiences."



