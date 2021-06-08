Maroon 5 To Officially Embark On 2021 Headline Tour Across North America

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Returning to the road, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5
has officially confirmed the dates for their full-scale North American Headline Tour this summer following its postponement in 2020 (please see routing below). Canvasing the country for eight weeks, it kicks off on August 10 in Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre and stops at legendary venues such as Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 30 and Fenway Park in Boston, MA on September
12. Additionally, the group will play its biggest hometown headline show ever at the new Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on October 2 before the tour comes to a close on October 8 at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA. The tour is set to include one Canadian date in Toronto on September
2.
The tour will also now bring the band to NJ's the PNC Arts Center on September
10th." A special fan club presale for M5 Legacy S.I.N. club members runs Tuesday June 8 at 10am through Thursday
June 10 at 10pm local time. It opens for M5 Junior
S.I.N. club members June 8 at 12pm through Thursday
June 10 at 10pm local time. The Citi presale starts Tuesday June 8 at 12pm through June 10 at 10pm local time. The LiveNation presale launches Thursday
June 10 at 10am-10pm local time. Public on-sale goes live June 11 at 10am. blackbear will support on all dates. As part of their upcoming 2021 tour, Maroon 5
is set to be one of the headliners at the Music
Midtown Festival in Atlanta this September
- check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
The tour will be the band's first in support of its seventh full-length album, JORDI via 222/ Interscope/Universal Music, arriving in stores and at all DSPs on June 11, 2021.
In tandem with the release on Friday, Maroon 5
will unveil the music video for the next single "Lost" directed by GRAMMY® Award winner and longtime collaborator Sophie
Muller. This marks their fourth video together, including the recent "Beautiful Mistakes
" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Be sure to tune in to the premiere! Speaking of "Beautiful Mistakes," it just jumped to #11 at Top 40 and #3 at Hot AC radio.
After a knockout appearance on NBC's The Voice, the group is gearing up for a television takeover this week. First up, Maroon 5
will hit the stage of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday
June 10. The band celebrates release day with a performance on NBC's TODAY Summer Concert Series Friday June 11.
For JORDI, the band welcomed GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter and producer J Kash as executive producer. Additionally, a bevy of legendary guests and high-profile friends join Maroon 5. The first release off the album, "Beautiful Mistakes
" features Megan Thee Stallion. blackbear joins the band on "Echo," while the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks
teams up with the group for "Remedy." Next up, Academy® Award winner H.E.R.
guests on "Convince Me Otherwise," and the late Juice WRLD
makes a posthumous appearance on "Can't Leave You Alone." The album will also include the band's triple-platinum "Memories
" and a "Memories
" remix featuring late legend Nipsey Hussle
and superstar rapper YG. Up-and-coming Zimbabwean artist Bantu is also featured on "One Light."
The album will be available in Standard and Deluxe
configurations. The physical Deluxe
will be available exclusively at Target and includes "Button" [feat. Anuel AA, Tainy] and Jason Derulo's "Lifestyle
" [feat. Adam Levine]. The Target version also boasts a limited-edition cover and poster. All deluxe formats (physical and digital) will also include the original version of "Memories." Check out the full tracklisting below.
As Maroon 5's most personal offering to date, the title nods to the group's original manager Jordan Feldstein.
Frontman Adam Levine
shared the following on Instagram: "I miss him every single day. And I'm proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up…every step of the way. We love you Jordi."
To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, over 75 million in album sales, 400 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. Maroon 5's last studio album, Red Pill Blues (222/ Interscope) featured the global hit single "Girls Like You," ft. Cardi B
which reached #1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. The track accumulated over 1.2 Billion Spotify streams and over 3 Billion YouTube/ VEVO views; notably becoming the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018. The band's last #1 pop single "Memories
" has also surpassed 1 Billion Spotify streams and amassed over 725 million YouTube views. Maroon 5
has over 52 million monthly Spotify listeners, and have toured in 30+ countries selling over 6,750,000 tickets worldwide.
JORDI - DELUXE TRACKLISTING:
"Beautiful Mistakes
" feat. Megan thee Stallion
"Lost"
"Echo" feat. blackbear
"Lovesick
"
"Remedy
" feat. Stevie Nicks
"Seasons
"
"One Light
" feat. Bantu
"Convince Me Otherwise" feat. H.E.R.
"Nobody's Love
"
"Can't Leave You Alone" feat. Juice WRLD
"Memories
"
"Memories (Remix)" feat. Nipsey Hussle
& YG
"Button" [feat. Anuel AA, Tainy]*
"Lifestyle
" (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine)*
*Bonus tracks on the Target physical version
Tour dates:
Tue, 10th Aug 2021 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
Thu, 12th Aug 2021 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Sat, 14th Aug 2021 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Mon, 16th Aug 2021 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Wed, 18th Aug 2021 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu, 19th Aug 2021 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sat, 21st Aug 2021 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music
Center
Mon, 23rd Aug 2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music
Theatre
Wed, 25th Aug 2021 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu, 26th Aug 2021 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music
Center
Sat, 28th Aug 2021 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music
Center
Mon, 30th Aug 2021 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Wed, 1st Sep 2021 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Thu, 2nd Sep 2021 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage
Sat, 4th Sep 2021 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Sun, 5th Sep 2021 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Tue, 7th Sep 2021 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Wed, 8th Sep 2021 Charlotte, NC PNC Music
Pavilion
Fri, 10th Sep 2021 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun, 12th Sep 2021 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Mon, 13th Sep 2021 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed, 15th Sep 2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music
Park at Walnut Creek
Thu, 23rd Sep 2021 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri, 24th Sep 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mon, 27th Sep 2021 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Tue, 28th Sep 2021 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Fri, 1st Oct 2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat, 2nd Oct 2021 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
Tue, 5th Oct 2021 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu, 7th Oct 2021 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri, 8th Oct 2021 Concord, CA Concord Pavillion