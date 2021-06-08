Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Set For Opening Weekend June 25th & 26th With Performances By Grammy Award-Winning Old Crow Medicine Show





Brooklyn Bowl Nashville's originally planned opening of March 2020 was delayed due to a devastating tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the national shutdown, the venue became a pioneering live-stream originator, bringing live music into fans' homes and fans virtually into the venue. This series of successful events featured Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Billy

"We're excited to welcome live audiences into our venue, fully uniting the spirit of this legendary music town with the eclectic energy of Brooklyn Bowl," says Brooklyn Bowl co-founder



Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, located in the scenic Germantown neighborhood, is the newest addition following its flagship in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Las



Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Opening Weekend with Old Crow Medicine Show:



Dates: Friday, June 25 & Saturday, 26

Time:

Tickets: $49.50 | On Sale Fri., June 4th at 10 am CT

Purchase link: brooklynbowl.com/nashville/shows/all

Notes: Ages 21+

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is a partnership between Brooklyn Bowl and Live Nation.



Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is the ultimate night out. With its groundbreaking integration of premiere music, 19 lanes of bowling, a bar featuring locally crafted beers, food by the acclaimed Blue Ribbon restaurant group, and a patio overlooking First Horizon Park, the 1,200-capacity venue is surrounded by elegant Victorian buildings in Germantown, located at the corner of 3rd Ave North and



Wearing its homegrown values on its sleeve, Brooklyn Bowl is committed to locally made products and environmental sustainability, and boasts an unprecedented combination of top-flight music, bowling, beer, and food. Visit BrooklynBowl.com/Nashville. NASHVILLE, TN. (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, the new Music City base of the world-famous Brooklyn Bowl, announces its grand opening weekend with in-person audiences. Nashville's own Grammy Award-winners and Grand Ole Opry members Old Crow Medicine Show will headline two opening weekend shows on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, 26 (local Covid protocols will be observed). Additional artist performances will be announced in coming weeks.Brooklyn Bowl Nashville's originally planned opening of March 2020 was delayed due to a devastating tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the national shutdown, the venue became a pioneering live-stream originator, bringing live music into fans' homes and fans virtually into the venue. This series of successful events featured Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Billy Strings and others."We're excited to welcome live audiences into our venue, fully uniting the spirit of this legendary music town with the eclectic energy of Brooklyn Bowl," says Brooklyn Bowl co-founder Peter Shapiro. "It's an honor to add our unique Brooklyn Bowl mix to the Nashville community."Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, located in the scenic Germantown neighborhood, is the newest addition following its flagship in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Las Vegas locations. Like those venues, the multi-faceted Nashville outpost hosts live music (with approx. 1200 capacity), a bowling alley, a restaurant and nightlife space.Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Opening Weekend with Old Crow Medicine Show:Dates: Friday, June 25 & Saturday, 26Time: Doors open at 7pm CTTickets: $49.50 | On Sale Fri., June 4th at 10 am CTPurchase link: brooklynbowl.com/nashville/shows/allNotes: Ages 21+Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is a partnership between Brooklyn Bowl and Live Nation.Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is the ultimate night out. With its groundbreaking integration of premiere music, 19 lanes of bowling, a bar featuring locally crafted beers, food by the acclaimed Blue Ribbon restaurant group, and a patio overlooking First Horizon Park, the 1,200-capacity venue is surrounded by elegant Victorian buildings in Germantown, located at the corner of 3rd Ave North and Junior Gilliam Way. The venue is Brooklyn Bowl's third location, following its flagship in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, and its Las Vegas location.Wearing its homegrown values on its sleeve, Brooklyn Bowl is committed to locally made products and environmental sustainability, and boasts an unprecedented combination of top-flight music, bowling, beer, and food. Visit BrooklynBowl.com/Nashville.



