Mabel Returns With Brand New Single "Let Them Know" Available Now

"Thoughtful and self-aware...a superstar"- GQ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mabel is back today with brand new single "Let Them Know," which is available now on Polydor Records/Universal Music. It's the first new music of 2021 from Mabel, who in the last year or so alone has won the BRIT Award for Best Female Solo Artist, surpassed 4 billion streams and 2.2 million adjusted album sales for first album 'High Expectations' (the biggest-selling debut by a British woman in 2019), and added to her formidable catalogue of smash hits like 'Don't Call Me Up' with 3 more top 10s under lockdown...Futuristic, fearless and feel-good, "Let Them Know" is the unmistakable arrival of a new era and mindset for Mabel. Written alongside friends and close collaborators Raye, SG Lewis and MNEK, it's an anthem about dressing up (with nowhere to go), and projecting confidence (even in times of trouble). On 'Let Them Know' - and much more new music to come - Mabel's girl-next-door candour remains, but her superstar-status shines brighter than ever before.Mere weeks after she won her first BRIT Award - and midway through touring High Expectations - the world stopped: and for Mabel, a rare moment to pause and process an astonishing few years in the public eye came with it. At the beginning of the pandemic Mabel moved back in with her parents, threw herself into dance classes, and channelled everything she missed (close friends, the big night out, young love, feeling unafraid) into this brand new musical chapter. Within, songs distil the sweaty, grotty and frankly unglamorous side of noughties club land - as lost to the pandemic - alongside deeper cultural influences for Mabel: "Let Them Know," for instance, was inspired by obsessively re-watching 'Paris Is Burning', 'Pose' and 'Drag Race', whilst reflecting on dance music's generational ethos of expression, liberation and inclusion.Whilst "Let Them Know" sounds, inadvertently, like the world opening up again, its unapologetic spirit is ultimately dedicated to anyone who's ever felt less than. For herself as much as her legion of young fans, in 2021 it is time - finally - to 'Let Them Know' that you're that bitch.Praise for debut album, High Expectations:"A warrior queen" - Guardian ****"Mabel rises to the occasion...a record for good times and forgetting your troubles" - The Times ****"Mabel steps towards the major leagues...cements her as a proper, high definition pop star" - Top40-Charts.com"Thoughtful and self-aware...a superstar"- GQ



