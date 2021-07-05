Platinum Selling G Herbo Returns With New Album "25"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Delivering one of the most important hip-hop statements of 2021, chart-topping phenom and platinum-selling G Herbo
drops his fourth full-length album, 25, today. Right out of the gate, it captured #1 on the iTunes Top Rap/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and went Top 10 on the iTunes Overall Albums Chart. He also joins this release with a chilling video for the lead single, "I Don't Wanna Die."
G Herbo
opens up like never before on the record. Complex hailed it as "a confessional album that opens a window into his world at the quarter-century mark." His raps rip deeper, while the hooks hit harder than ever. He's delivered a project that speaks to the struggles of the Windy City and this generation while showing it's possible to build an empire.
As such, G Herbo
has assembled his biggest, boldest, and the best body of work to date with 25. Among these 19 tracks, he recruited a cohort of A-list collaborators, including Polo G
and Lil Tjay
on "Cry No More," 21 Savage
on "T.O.P.", and The Kid LAROI
and Gunna
on "You Can't." Through and through, his authoritative flows, incisive choruses, and raw heart shine.
In the black and white video for "I Don't Wanna Die" directed by child, G Herbo
paints a clear picture of Chicago
natives being targeted in their own communities. The sobering imagery is a heartfelt testimony of why he continues to be the voice of the streets.
He bulldozed a path for the project earlier this year with "Break Yoself," and "Really Like That." The FADER attested, "The tracks feel like siblings with their gunmetal-black sounds and visions of violence and wealth, though I can imagine turning up to 'Really Like That'." Plus, 25 boasts the fan-favorite "Statement," nearing 10 million streams.
G Herbo
is back, and he's ready to flip the game upside down once and for all on 25. Merch including T-Shirts, Hoodies, and CD's are available to shop HERE: https://shop.gherbo.com/
25 Tracklist:
I Don't Wanna Die FOCUS TRACK
Cry No More (feat. Polo G
& Lil Tjay)
Stand The Rain
T.O.P. (feat. 21 Savage) alt focus track
You Can't (feat The Kid Laroi & Gunna) alt focus track
No Jail Time alt focus track
Cold World (feat. Yosohn)
Whole Hearts
2 Chains alt focus track
Drill (feat. Rowdy Rebel)
Trenches Know My Name
Doughboy
Demands
Loyalty
Pray 4 My Enemies
Turning 25
After quietly grinding for years out of his native Chicago, G Herbo
established himself as not only a platinum-selling, chart-topping phenomenon but also as a staunch mental health advocate and proponent for change in the black community. Following a string of acclaimed projects, his critically celebrated third album PTSD bowed at #7 on the Billboard Top 200, received praise from Rolling Stone as "his most vulnerable album to date," and yielded one of the most important songs of 2020—the platinum-certified title track "PTSD" [feat. Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, & Chance the Rapper]. Additionally, he launched the Swervin' Through Stress
youth mental health program which was recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30. To further his commitment to championing these causes he is also remodeling an old shuttered public elementary school into a community center in Chicago.
G Herbo
remains a motivating pillar in hip-hop culture.