Mabel Shares New Song And Video "Take It Home," In Collaboration With Pokemon





The playful official video for "

"I've been a fan of Pokémon for years, so I jumped at the opportunity to join the P25 program," said Mabel. "I had so much fun working with Pikachu and my all-time favorite Pokémon, Jigglypuff, for the "



"Mabel's incredible talent and pop sensibilities add a massive layer of fun to Pokémon's P25





Fans can keep up with the latest news for P25



In the last year or so alone, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pokémon's 25th anniversary celebration continues with today's release of "Take It Home," a new song from BRIT Award recipient Mabel, who recorded it exclusively for the upcoming P25 Music compilation album. With an infectious beat and bright, summery vibe, the song celebrates being the kind of friend that others can count on. It was produced by Tommy Brown (Kanye West, Ariana Grande) and Mr. Franks (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber). The compilation, which will be released this autumn by Capitol Records, is part of a massive, yearlong music campaign from The Pokémon Company International in partnership with Universal Music Group.The playful official video for " Take It Home " finds Mabel trying to unwind in her hotel room after a busy day. Flipping through the channels on the television, she's delighted to find a Pokémon channel. Comforted by the beloved characters, she falls asleep. In her dream, she follows a Jigglypuff down the hallway and together they explore the hotel, which has been transformed into a dark yet sparkling dreamworld. Mabel takes the stage, joined by a troupe of dancers, and a Pikachu makes a cameo appearance."I've been a fan of Pokémon for years, so I jumped at the opportunity to join the P25 program," said Mabel. "I had so much fun working with Pikachu and my all-time favorite Pokémon, Jigglypuff, for the " Take It Home " video. I hope the fans love the song as much as I loved working on it to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon!""Mabel's incredible talent and pop sensibilities add a massive layer of fun to Pokémon's P25 Music campaign, celebrating 25 years of Pokémon," said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing, The Pokémon Company International. "Music fans are going to love 'Take it Home' and Pokémon fans will be delighted to see a Jigglypuff, known for being a bubbly Pokémon who also loves to sing, featured in Mabel's vibrant video. It's a pitch-perfect collaborative match for our 25th anniversary celebration." Mabel is the latest artist to join the P25 Music Program, taking her place alongside Katy Perry, who contributed the new original song, "Electric," Post Malone, who put his own stamp on the Hootie & the Blowfish hit "Only Wanna Be With You" and J Balvin. Mabel recently released her first new single of 2021, "Let Them Know," a spirited anthem about projecting confidence even in times of trouble.Fans can keep up with the latest news for P25 Music and more celebrations across the franchise on Pokémon's 25th anniversary website at Pokemon.com/25. Pokémon 25: The Album can be pre-saved at https://umusic.digital/pokemon25/.In the last year or so alone, Mabel has won the BRIT Award for Best Female Solo Artist, surpassed four billion streams and 2.2 million adjusted album sales for first album, High Expectations - the biggest-selling debut by a British woman in 2019 - and added to her formidable catalogue of smash hits like " Don't Call Me Up " with three more top 10s under lockdown. Futuristic, fearless and feel-good, her first single of 2021, "Let Them Know," marked the unmistakable arrival of a new era and mindset for Mabel. If High Expectations documented a coming-of-age (and the fact you may actually spend a lifetime figuring it all out), her new material finds Mabel emboldened with experience. Her girl-next-door candor remains, but in embracing dance music's generational ethos of expression, liberation and inclusion, you witness a woman moving firmly to her own beat. The Guardian hailed Mabel as a "warrior queen" and Vogue praised her as "unflinchingly honest, earnestly positive, and resolutely single-minded."



