Chelsea Cutler Returns With New Single "Walking Away"





Of the new song, Chelsea says, "'Walking Away' is about how intricate and complex a relationship can be, and it's also about realizing you can't keep holding on to something when it's not right. This was actually the first song I wrote for the album, so it feels fitting to go forward into this next chapter with this single. I'm so excited to share everything with the world!"



Earlier this week, she shared with her fans on socials, "i spent a lot of time this past year daydreaming. for the first time in a few years, i was stationary. and i didn't really know how to be stationary, or how to spend time alone with myself. so i closed my eyes a lot. i envisioned places i wanted to see and things i wanted to do. all of the daydreams and emotions i had eventually materialized into my second album, which i am proud to say is finished. i miss you guys, and i love knowing i get to share moments and feelings with you all again soon."



"

Stay tuned for more new music to come from



Instantly-relatable lyrics and handcrafted lo-fi soundscapes have established New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum Certified singer, songwriter, and producer Chelsea Cutler is back today with her new single, "Walking Away." Chelsea Cutler's new song " Walking Away " hinges on lightly plucked guitar, as she accepts the end of a relationship and says goodbye once and for all through lyrics so personal, they could be a text message. Last year, she shared a short snippet of the track on Instagram, which fans lovingly dubbed the "Jeep Song." After months of clamoring for its release, she finally delivers it today, and it marks the beginning of her highly anticipated sophomore album, set for release later this year.Of the new song, Chelsea says, "'Walking Away' is about how intricate and complex a relationship can be, and it's also about realizing you can't keep holding on to something when it's not right. This was actually the first song I wrote for the album, so it feels fitting to go forward into this next chapter with this single. I'm so excited to share everything with the world!"Earlier this week, she shared with her fans on socials, "i spent a lot of time this past year daydreaming. for the first time in a few years, i was stationary. and i didn't really know how to be stationary, or how to spend time alone with myself. so i closed my eyes a lot. i envisioned places i wanted to see and things i wanted to do. all of the daydreams and emotions i had eventually materialized into my second album, which i am proud to say is finished. i miss you guys, and i love knowing i get to share moments and feelings with you all again soon." Walking Away " follows Chelsea's critically acclaimed 2020 debut album, How To Be Human, 2021 brent ii EP with Jeremy Zucker, and a slew of widely praised collaborations over the past year, including "Stay Next To Me" with Quinn XCII, " Little Things " with Louis The Child and Quinn XCII, "Crying Over You" with The Band CAMINO, and "Crazier Things" with Noah Kahan. As Chelsea gears up to release her upcoming sophomore album, she will embark on the "Stay Next To Me Tour" with Quinn XCII this fall, which includes two sold out shows at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall on September 17th and 18th—see the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.chelseacutler.com/. In addition to the "Stay Next To Me Tour," Chelsea will perform a sold out show at Red Rock's Amphitheatre on August 17th, alongside her fellow Mutual Friends artists, Quinn XCII, Jeremy Zucker, and ayokay.Stay tuned for more new music to come from Chelsea Cutler this summer.Instantly-relatable lyrics and handcrafted lo-fi soundscapes have established Chelsea Cutler as a quiet, yet disruptive, force for popular music. Within two short years, the singer, songwriter, and producer went from bedroom-constructed uploads to 750 million-plus cumulative streams and acclaim from Billboard, The New York Times, E! News, PAPER Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, UPROXX, HYPEBAE, L'Officiel, Ones To Watch, and more. In 2017, her breakthrough single "Your Shirt" paved the way for her debut EP, Snow In October. Leaving college shortly after, she hit the road alongside Quinn XCII at the top of 2018 before kicking off a prolific string of releases, including the independently released mixtapes Sleeping with Roses and Sleeping with Roses II, leading to two completely sold-out nationwide headline tours in 2018 and 2019 and appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and more. Signing to Republic Records in 2019, she uncovered undeniable chemistry with Jeremy Zucker on the collaborative brent EP, which spawned the platinum single "you were good to me." Honing her style further, she unveiled her 2020 debut album, How To Be Human, featuring the breakout single "Sad Tonight." Bringing the new music to fans across the country, she launched the sold-out "How To Be Human Tour" in early 2020, highlighted by two consecutive sellouts at Terminal 5 in New York City. In 2021, she reteamed with Zucker on the brent ii EP and notched another fan favorite anthem with "this is how you fall in love." Along the way, the likes of Quinn XCII, Louis The Child, The Band CAMINO, and Noah Kahan all teamed up with her for collaborations. In between, she lit up television with performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Today, and more. Chelsea Cutler kicks off her next chapter with a massive co-headline tour highlighted by two sold-out nights at the legendary Radio City Music Hall and more new music.



