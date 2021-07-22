The Black Keys Announce World Tour Of America And Partnership With Save The Music To Support Music Education In Mississippi Hill Country Schools





Patrick Carney said of these dates, which the band hopes to make a tradition: "Dan and I have joked about doing a tour of American cities named after other cities in the world since we were touring together in a van. It feels like now is as good a time as any and we are excited to play in some places we haven't played in since the early days of the band and for fans that have not had a chance to see us in a while."

Tickets for these dates will go on sale here this Friday, July 23, at 10am local time. Members of the Lonely Boys and Girls Club will have access to pre-sale tickets.



THE BLACK KEYS: WORLD TOUR OF AMERICA

Sep 20 Classic Center Athens, GA

Sep 21 Jannus Live St. Petersburg, FL

Sep 23 Lyric Theatre Oxford, MS



The band shares about the program: "We've teamed up with Save The Music—a national non-profit dedicated to building school music programs—and a group of local Mississippi partners to contribute instruments and teacher support to schools in the Hill Country. The goal is to grow music programs across the state, starting this coming school year with Holly Springs."

