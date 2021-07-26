Kawhi Leonard Shares New Song "Waves" Ft. Gunna & Polo G From Upcoming Culture Jam Album





Culture Jam is a movement where artists, athletes, and community connect, create, and reimagine how culture influences the world. Through a series of creative and imaginative projects, Culture Jam will challenge the norms of how sports and entertainment currently intersect. Boundaries will be broken, definitions revised, standards raised and the culture will be amplified. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the most beloved basketball players in the country, Kawhi Leonard, shares the new song " Waves " featuring Gunna and Polo G from his upcoming Culture Jam project in partnership with music industry powerhouse Eesean Bolden. The first-of-its-kind project celebrates the union of hip hop, basketball, and community and is slated for release later this year via Virgin Music Label. The single follows the debut song "Everything Different" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave, which has amassed over 16 million combined streams and the music video clocked in over 5 million plays.Marking a historic move, Culture Jam will see hip hop and sports' biggest stars coming together to celebrate the intersection of these worlds with a collective pledge from artists and athletes to support youth sports and arts initiatives that are dear to them. Through a personal commitment to honor the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy, Kawhi will donate a portion of his earnings from the project to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and young women. This groundbreaking moment is just the first of many ways creators on the project elected to support the culture.Culture Jam serves as a true collaboration between Leonard and Bolden with each bringing an expertise and richness from their respective worlds. Leonard is a two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP, two-time NBA Defensive Player, five-time NBA All-Star, and the first recipient of the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP award. However, Kawhi's international superstar status extends beyond the sidelines of a basketball court, his passion for developing community centric business opportunities that connect music, culture, sport and philanthropy comes to life with Culture Jam. The project is executive produced by Senior Vice President of A&R at Warner Records, Eesean Bolden, who famously signed multi-platinum recording artist Saweetie to Warner Records along with former signee and multi-platinum artist Lil Pump. Since joining Warner Records in late 2016, Bolden is credited for over 16 million singles sold worldwide, multiple Hot 100 chart singles and hit radio records. Additionally, sports business maven Michelle Obeso-Theus, serves as the business development executive for Culture Jam. Her deep rooted relationships and business acumen positioned her to be one of the primary drivers to connect several athletes and entertainers to this project. More to come soon.Culture Jam is a movement where artists, athletes, and community connect, create, and reimagine how culture influences the world. Through a series of creative and imaginative projects, Culture Jam will challenge the norms of how sports and entertainment currently intersect. Boundaries will be broken, definitions revised, standards raised and the culture will be amplified.



