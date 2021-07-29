Post Malone Announces Posty Fest 2021 October 30-31 In Arlington, TX Taking Over Outside AT&T Stadium



A special pre-sale launches tomorrow, July 29th at 10am local time, while general on-sale begins Friday, July 30 at 10am local time.



Always delivering the biggest homecoming possible,



Post Malone's latest release "

Once again, he delivers the perfect anthem to rage to, living up to the title of "



Malone also released a video for the track directed by Cole Bennett and co-produced by DreVision Media. Shot at Auto Club Speedway, the video features NASCAR stars Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace. Other notable guest appearances include Big Sean, French Montana, Kerwin Frost, LoveLeo, SAINt JHN, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Pressa, Trinidad James, Tyla Yaweh and Tommy Lee. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified Dallas, TX maverick Post Malone will host and headline the third annual Posty Fest on October 30-31, 2021. The festival will be hosted exclusively outdoors this year in the open air outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. This marks the return of the acclaimed festival since its last iteration in 2019 and given the demand for this one-of-a-kind festival of music, art, food, culture, and beer - Post has added a second day for 2021.A special pre-sale launches tomorrow, July 29th at 10am local time, while general on-sale begins Friday, July 30 at 10am local time.Always delivering the biggest homecoming possible, Post Malone launched Posty Fest during 2018 with its first sold-out extravaganza at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. The venue expanded to the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, in 2019. Over the years, Posty Fest has welcomed everyone from Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator, Meek Mill, and Rae Sremmurd to Doja Cat, Jaden, and Dominic Fike.Post Malone's latest release " Motley Crew " has already gathered over 100 million total streams to date in addition to earning plugs from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, and more.Once again, he delivers the perfect anthem to rage to, living up to the title of " Motley Crew " like only Post can.Malone also released a video for the track directed by Cole Bennett and co-produced by DreVision Media. Shot at Auto Club Speedway, the video features NASCAR stars Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace. Other notable guest appearances include Big Sean, French Montana, Kerwin Frost, LoveLeo, SAINt JHN, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Pressa, Trinidad James, Tyla Yaweh and Tommy Lee.



