Reva DeVito Announces US Tour With Franc Moody Shares Soulful Single "One Shot" ft. Midas Hutch

Oct. 29 - Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween Festival New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Portland's Reva DeVito delivers melodies that feel like a warm breeze on a cool evening. Today, she announced plans to bring those sounds across the country on a US tour with London's Franc Moody. Accompanying the news is a buoyant new single " One Shot ", featuring nu-funk maestro Midas Hutch (Amsterdam-raised DJ, producer FS Green). Released via Ultra Music (Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Sofi Tukker) she explains, "This song is about shooting your shot, living life to the fullest and making the best of every circumstance. Essentially, that this is our one life and we've got to fully live." Midas adds, "It's a summer bop with Reva, one of my favourite people to make music with."Working with producers like Kaytranada, Young Bae and Young Franco, DeVito knows how to deliver a diverse array of buttery tunes with a soulful backbone. Her last EP, The Move, saw support from a collection of tastemaking playlists and has garnered over 10 million listens on Spotify. Currently, she's putting the final touches on her debut LP.Midas Hutch is the latest artist carving out a distinct space for himself in new-school disco, electro and funk. The alter ego of Amsterdam producer FS Green, early flips for TeeFlii, Jeremih and Dej Loaf all got early airplay in the UK, bringing with them official remixes for Rudimental and Yellow Claw. Always creating, Midas Hutch is sharing his new-school 80's funk with the world; EP's The High, The Feels and The Ride were critically acclaimed releases and Midas Hutch continues his musical journey accordingly.- Reva DeVito Tour w/ Franc MoodySept. 28 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music HallSept. 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ ElsewhereOct. 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ ElsewhereOct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ TeragramOct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ TeragramOct. 19 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird TheatreOct. 20 - Portland, OR @ Doug FirOct. 21 - Seattle, WA @ NeumosOct. 22 - San Francisco, CA @ 1015 FolsomOct. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Chop ShopOct. 26 - Austin, TX @ Antone's NightclubOct. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal WestOct. 29 - Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween Festival



