Member of The Legendary Jacksons Family, Tito Jackson Releases His Sophomore Album, "Under Your Spell"

"LOVE ONE ANOTHER" by TITO JACKSON featuring New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SRG ILS Group in partnership with Gulf Coast Records/Hillside Global Proudly Celebrate The Release of Tito Jackson's new album, "UNDER YOUR SPELL". The Blues-infused album is globally available now on all streaming and download platforms via the SRG ILS label imprint."LOVE ONE ANOTHER" featuring George Benson, Joe Bonamassa, Eddie Levert, Marlon Jackson, Kenny Neal, Bobby Rush and Stevie Wonder is the first single from the album and was recently released to rave reviews. The star-studded music video just made its world premiere on ET! Entertainment Tonight."Love One Another" features cameo appearances by (in alphabetical order): Adren Jackson, Austin Brown, Bigg Robb, Bobby Rush, Brian McKnight, Bryce Jackson, Chris Jenner, Chris Tucker, Claude Villani, Claudette King, Dallas Jo Jackson, Darren Hayes, Deborah Cox, Dee Dee Jackson, Deniece Williams, DJ Cassidy, Donté Jackson, Frances Jackson, Genevieve Jackson, Gold Lemonade, Jaafar Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Janet Jackson, Jaylen Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jermajesty Jackson, Joh'Vonnie Jackson, Jola Huguely, Joyce Sims, Kamasami Kong, Katarina Van Derham, Mrs Katherine Jackson, Kathy Sledge, Kenny Neal, Kenny Thomas, Kim Fields, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kuro (Home Made 家族), La Toya Jackson, Lamorne Morris, Larusso, Leee John, Loni Love, Lori Petty, Magic Johnson, Marlon Jackson, Marshall Thompson, Merrill Osmond, Mike Zito, Miss J Alexander, Morris Day, Nathan Moore, Nona Reeves 未来, Peter Andre, Prince Jackson, Randy Jackson Jr, Rio Jackson, River Jackson, Royal Jackson, Ruff Endz, Siggy Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Steve Hart, Taj Jackson, Taryll Jackson, Taylor Jackson, Thaina Sco, Thaisa Sco Rubin, Thayana Jackson, TJ Jackson, Toria Jackson, Toyia Jackson, Tyson Fury, UB40, Yashi Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, and others...!"It was me it was a no brainer, because at the time there was a lot of unrest in the world, especially in America with BLM and the storming of the capital. Myself and my partner felt that it was a good to time to write something to tell the people to come in peace and love each other. We are better than this, that was the basic principle of that song," mentions Tito. "It's a thing with the Jacksons that we've always tried to go for harmony, peace and love throughout the world and this is just another limb on that tree_," he adds."LOVE ONE ANOTHER" by TITO JACKSON featuring George Benson, Joe Bonamassa, Eddie Levert, Marlon Jackson, Kenny Neal, Bobby Rush and Stevie Wonder



