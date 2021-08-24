Rita Ora Announces Performance From The Legendary Eiffel Tower As Part Of The Upcoming Music Series "Iconic People In Iconic Places"





10% of all proceeds from Rita's performance will go towards Soccer Aid for UNICEF. Rita has been involved with the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) since 2013 specialising in work with child refugees and has supported Soccer Aid for UNICEF for the past two years. In 2019, she was made an official UNICEF UK Ambassador.

Tickets can be purchased on ritaora.live and on Ticketmaster. The performance will also be in place on ritaora.live for fans across the world. All payments will be accepted, including Crypto currencies. The performance will be available on the Eluvio LIVE platform on mobile, desktop, tablets, Apple TV and Roku TV all in 4K. Tickets go on sale August 27th via ritaora.live.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Rita Ora and Melrose Media are thrilled to announce an exclusive night of live music, dance and iconic fashion - all set under the cinematic backdrop of The Eiffel Tower. In the first of a new music series, ICONIC PEOPLE IN ICONIC PLACES, Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower will take place on Thursday, September 30th in conjunction with Paris Fashion Week. Tickets will be available starting August 27th via ritaora.live or Ticketmaster and will be broadcasted on the new blockchain platform Eluvio LIVE, sponsored by Mude Drinks and Lancôme.Performed in front of a live audience, Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower marks the international critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter's transition back to live music and will follow Rita performing from the top of the tower, showcasing the venue in a way that has never been done before. As a final crescendo to Paris Fashion week, the show will also feature custom looks designed exclusively for Rita, from premiere fashion brands Fendi, Miu Miu, Lanvin and Alexandre Vauthier. Rita's make-up will be created in partnership with French luxury beauty brand: Lancôme. Fusing the signature codes of iconic Parisian beauty with Rita's own colorful, creative aesthetic, each make-up look will encompass the spirit and energy of this unique event.Rita says, "This is going to be such a memorable performance and a real pinch me moment for me. Performing at such a legendary venue is an honour, and to be wearing custom looks from Fendi, Miu Miu, Lanvin and Alexandre Vauthier, is simply a dream. I can't wait to bring the energy of Paris to all my fans around the world, it really will be a night to remember."A kaleidoscope of the past, present and future, Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower will feature global hits "Anywhere," " Lonely Together " and "Let You Love Me," alongside tracks from her recent EP Bang. This performance adds yet another global stage to Rita's name, from performances at The Brits and The Oscars to Glastonbury and The White House. Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower will be broadcast globally from the open air venue on September 30th, creating a once in a lifetime event for fans.The concert will be streamed with the best available technology today in 4K HDR, available on all platforms including Apple TV and Roku. A longer film version including BTS for TV and platforms in 4K HDR Dolby Vision, sound mixed in Dolby Atmos will also be available in Q4.Manuel Molina from Melrose Media added, "We are so excited to be working with Rita and to be part of this unique and new entertainment concept taking place at the magical and symbolic monument of Paris...the Eiffel Tower. We can't think of a better way to kick-off this exciting new music series."This celebration of music and fashion will be hosted by Melrose Media, produced by Paramax Films and Swisskiss in association with 24/7 and directed by Beki Mari. The creative advertising and communication of the show will be provided by Interruption. In addition, The Naked Collective, creator of Mude Drinks is the lead sponsor of the event. Mude felt a strong alignment to Rita Ora, her colorful superstar persona and natural talent fits perfectly to a brand who is known for its colorful energy and natural goodness.Amos Rozenberg from Melrose Media added "We wanted to launch a new form of entertainment. A live star concert filmed in an iconic venue, broadcasted during Fashion Week. A mix between a payperview, a SVOD and VOD show, a TV sponsored concert with a strong fan engagement.10% of all proceeds from Rita's performance will go towards Soccer Aid for UNICEF. Rita has been involved with the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) since 2013 specialising in work with child refugees and has supported Soccer Aid for UNICEF for the past two years. In 2019, she was made an official UNICEF UK Ambassador.Tickets can be purchased on ritaora.live and on Ticketmaster. The performance will also be in place on ritaora.live for fans across the world. All payments will be accepted, including Crypto currencies. The performance will be available on the Eluvio LIVE platform on mobile, desktop, tablets, Apple TV and Roku TV all in 4K. Tickets go on sale August 27th via ritaora.live. Rita Ora is an international critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with four #1 UK singles and holds the record for the most Top 10 singles for a British female artist in the UK in history with a total of 13. In 2021, she launched the global collaboration Bang, with GRAMMY nominated Kazakh DJ and record producer Imanbek. Written and produced over Zoom by Rita and Imanbek and featuring David Guetta, Gunna and Argentinian rapper KHEA, the four track EP is a mix of modern pop, 80s and 90s club culture and floor-filling house. The EP is the follow up to her album Phoenix, which has amassed over 4 billion streams worldwide, spawned 3 platinum singles and includes "Lonely Together," her collaboration with Avicii which won "Best Dance" VMA at the MTV Video Music Awards. 