Chelsea Cutler Announces Sophomore Album "When I Close My Eyes" Out October 15, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Platinum Certified singer, songwriter, and producer Chelsea Cutler
reveals her anxiously awaited sophomore album, When I Close My Eyes, will be released on October 15th. To celebrate the announcement, Chelsea teams up with friend and fellow "Stay Next To Me" tour mate Quinn XCII on her new single, "Calling All Angels," out today.
Chelsea Cutler
wrote "Calling All Angels
" with Quinn XCII, ayokay, and Hazey Eyes during a writing trip to Newport, RI, where much of the album was written and recorded. The song rides a dreamy bass line and steady cymbals towards a fingersnap-laden hook. Chelsea says, "My mom used to always say, 'Calling All Angels' to me as a kid. It always made me think of protection. The song is a well wish to other people." Quinn XCII chimes in, saying, "Chelsea and I have been collaborating on each other's projects for years, and I'm always so honored to be a part of her journey. Every time we make a song together, it feels particularly special because it is always effortless and something we feel our fans will always love. I can't wait to play this together every night on tour the next few weeks."
"Calling All Angels
" follows Chelsea's recently released singles, "You Can Have It" and "Walking Away," the latter of which was lovingly dubbed the "Jeep Song" by her fans after she teased a short snippet of the track on Instagram months before it was released. Together, the songs have amassed nearly 8 million combined streams to date and have been praised by the likes of Entertainment Tonight, UPROXX, Consequence, HYPEBAE, Ones To Watch, and more.
As Chelsea gears up to release When I Close My Eyes, she is currently on her co-headline "Stay Next To Me Tour" with Quinn XCII, which includes two upcoming sold out shows at New York's iconic Radio
City Music
Hall on September
17th and 18th.
This exciting new chapter follows Chelsea's critically acclaimed 2020 debut album, How To Be Human, 2021 brent ii EP with Jeremy Zucker, and a slew of widely praised collaborations over the past year, including "Stay Next To Me" with Quinn XCII, "Little Things
" with Louis The Child and Quinn XCII, "Crying Over You" with The Band CAMINO, and "Crazier Things" with Noah Kahan. Stay tuned for more new music to come from Chelsea Cutler
this fall!
WHEN I CLOSE MY EYES TRACKLIST:
"Forever
"
"Calling All Angels
" feat. Quinn XCII
"Easy"
"Devil On My Shoulder
"
"When I Close My Eyes
"
"Walking Away
"
"Without You
"
"Under
"
"Red Flags"
"You Can Have It"
"If I Hadn't Met You"
"You're Gonna Miss This
"
Instantly-relatable lyrics and handcrafted lo-fi soundscapes have established Chelsea Cutler
as a quiet, yet disruptive, force for popular music. Within two short years, the singer, songwriter, and producer went from bedroom-constructed uploads to 750 million-plus cumulative streams and acclaim from Billboard, The New York Times, E! News, PAPER Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, UPROXX, HYPEBAE, L'Officiel, Ones To Watch, and more. In 2017, her breakthrough single "Your Shirt" paved the way for her debut EP, Snow In October. Leaving college shortly after, she hit the road alongside Quinn XCII at the top of 2018 before kicking off a prolific string of releases, including the independently released mixtapes Sleeping with Roses and Sleeping with Roses II, leading to two completely sold-out nationwide headline tours in 2018 and 2019 and appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and more. Signing to Republic Records in 2019, she uncovered undeniable chemistry with Jeremy Zucker on the collaborative brent EP, which spawned the platinum single "you were good to me." Honing her style further, she unveiled her 2020 debut album, How To Be Human, featuring the breakout single "Sad Tonight." Bringing the new music to fans across the country, she launched the sold-out "How To Be Human Tour" in early 2020, highlighted by two consecutive sellouts at Terminal 5 in New York City. In 2021, she reteamed with Zucker on the brent ii EP and notched another fan favorite anthem with "this is how you fall in love." Along the way, the likes of Quinn XCII, Louis The Child, The Band CAMINO, and Noah Kahan
all teamed up with her for collaborations. In between, she lit up television with performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James
Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Today, and more. Chelsea Cutler
kicks off her next chapter of her sophomore album, When I Close My Eyes, with a massive co-headline tour highlighted by two sold-out nights at the legendary Radio
City Music
Hall and more new music.