Nick Cave & Bad Seeds Release B-sides & Rarities Part II

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds today release B-Sides & Rarities Part II, the long-anticipated follow up to 2005's B-Sides & Rarities, on double vinyl, double CD, deluxe double CD and all digital platforms.B-Sides & Rarities Part I and Part II is released together as a Limited Edition Deluxe 7 Vinyl Box Set including 83 rare tracks and exclusive sleeve notes.B-Sides & Rarities Part II was compiled by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, and contains 27 rare and unreleased tracks from 2006-2020, including the first recordings of 'Skeleton Tree', 'Girl In Amber' and 'Bright Horses'.The original B-Sides & Rarities Part I was released in 2005 - compiled by Mick Harvey it comprises 56 tracks including rarities, outtakes, covers and B-sides from 1988-2005. This is the first time the album is available on vinyl."I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It's the only one I'd listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.




