Rob Thomas Releases New Album 'There's Something About Christmas Time'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multiple-GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Rob Thomas has released his debut holiday album, something about christmas time - available now via Atlantic Records.The 10-track collection, produced by Gregg Wattenberg, features a mix of new originals, classic covers and show-stopping duets with Ingrid Michaelson, BeBe Winans, Brad Paisley & Abby Anderson. The album is led by new single "small town christmas," arriving alongside a touching memory-filled music video companion directed by David "Doc" Abbott. Thomas also gives his long-beloved "A New York Christmas" a 2021 update for the project, nearly 20 years after the single's original release. The reimagined version will be featured in the all new Hallmark Channel movie "A Royal Queens Christmas" - airing as part of their Countdown to Christmas programming with all new holiday movies airing every Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 8/7c.'There's Something About Christmas Time' time marks Thomas' fifth solo album release, his latest following 2019's Chip Tooth Smile. He most recently reunited with Santana for collaborative single "Move" (the first since their explosive #1 smash " Smooth ") & will hit the road once again in May 2022 with Matchbox Twenty. Listen to the album below:



