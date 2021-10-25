Green Day To Release New 'BBC Sessions' Live Album





The BBC Sessions will be available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP vinyl configurations, including Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl for the band's official store and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Opening up the vault and revisiting a series of historic UK broadcast performances, five-time GRAMMY Award-winning band Green Day proudly present The BBC Sessions live album out on December 10, 2021.The 16-track collection features four seminal performances recorded at BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios from 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001 together on one album, marking the first time these recordings have been mastered for official release.Four months after dropping Dookie upon an unsuspecting world, Green Day entered the hallowed halls of BBC's Maida Vale Studios on June 8, 1994 and ripped through a raucous and raw four-song set: "She," "When I Come Around," "Basket Case," and "2000 Light Years." It captured the band on the precipice of their worldwide explosion.That day, they even took advantage of the free studio time-much like forbearers in the seventies and eighties-and even discovered the title of Insomniac's eventual opener in the loo, "Armatage Shanks." They returned to the BBC during 1996 in support of that album, turning up with "Brain stew/Jaded"and "Walking Contradictions." Two years later, they snuck an F-bomb into a hyper-charged "Nice Guys Finish Last" in the midst of the Nimrod era. Finally, they capped off summer 2001 with four Warning anthems such as "Church On Sunday." It's all on The BBC Sessions.The BBC Sessions will be available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP vinyl configurations, including Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl for the band's official store and Milky Clear Color vinyl for indie retailers. It's complete with liner notes by Steve Lamacq Host of Radio 1's legendary Evening Show (who was there at each session!).



