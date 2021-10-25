Metallica & Billy Joel To Headline Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas February 25 & 26, 2022









Other career milestones include The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, the 36th Annual Kennedy Center Honor, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, three Awards For Cable Excellence, numerous ASCAP and BMI awards including the ASCAP Founders Award and the BMI Career Achievement Award, the Billboard Century Award and the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two of the most iconic names in music history are taking over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for one epic weekend this February. The weekend kicks off on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 with an unforgettable performance from one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, Metallica, who will be joined by Greta Van Fleet. Then, one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in the world, Billy Joel, will perform at the stadium on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Metallica presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members at 9 a.m. PT and General Fan Club members at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 26. American Express Card Members can purchase Billy Joel tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Raiders presales begin Thursday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. PT for Billy Joel and 10 a.m. PT for Metallica. Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Allegiant Stadium customers will have access to presales beginning at 11 a.m. PT for Billy Joel and 12 p.m. PT for Metallica on Thursday, Oct. 28. All presales will end Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.Formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, having sold nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 15 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents. The band's several multi-platinum albums include Kill 'em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, … And Justice for All, Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), Load, Reload, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, and Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, released in November 2016 and charting at #1 in 32 countries.Metallica's awards and accolades include nine GRAMMY Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and its 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In June of 2018, the band was awarded one of the most prestigious musical honors in the world: Sweden's Polar Music Prize.Having sold more than 150 million records, Billy Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in the world. Throughout the years, Joel's songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people, mirroring his own goal of writing songs that "meant something during the time in which I lived … and transcended that time."Joel has had 33 Top 40 hits and 23 GRAMMY nominations since signing his first solo recording contract in 1972. In 1990, he was presented with a GRAMMY Legend Award. Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992, Joel was presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the organization's highest honor, in 2001. In 1999 he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and has received the Recording Industry Association of America Diamond Award, presented for albums that have sold over 10 million copies.Other career milestones include The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, the 36th Annual Kennedy Center Honor, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, three Awards For Cable Excellence, numerous ASCAP and BMI awards including the ASCAP Founders Award and the BMI Career Achievement Award, the Billboard Century Award and the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.



