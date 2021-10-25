Paula Arenas, Ruben Blades, Nella, Ozuna, Danna Paola & C. Tangana To Perform At The 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards





For more information and latest news, visit the official Latin Recording Academy site at LatinGRAMMY.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Latin Recording Academy announced the initial roster of performers for the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, which includes past Latin GRAMMY winners Rubén Blades, Nella and Ozuna, who are also current nominees, along with Paula Arenas, Danna Paola and C. Tangana.As previously announced, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Calibre 50, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho and Los Dos Carnales will also join the star-studded lineup.Rubén Blades, an eight-time Latin GRAMMY and nine-time GRAMMY® winner, 2021 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year™, singer-songwriter, producer, musician, actor, and activist, will take the stage with a vibrant performance alongside Roberto Delgado & Orquesta featuring an ensemble of 20 musicians.With the theme "Rediscovering Life Through Music," the telecast will invite audiences to rediscover what's important in life using music as a storyline. With one-of-a-kind collaborations and unique Latin GRAMMY moments, the ceremony promises to be an exceptional celebration of musical excellence paired with inspirational storytelling.In addition, Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez will serve as hosts of the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. Contreras is returning as host for the second consecutive year and is joined by Rivera, who emceed the 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. Sánchez also hosted the 16th, 17th, 18th and 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards broadcast will air live on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). It will also air on cable channel TNT at 19.00 (MEX) / 20.00 (PAN-COL) / 21.00 (VEN) / 22.00 (ARG/CHI), and on Televisa on Channel 5.The Latin GRAMMY Premiere, where the majority of the categories are awarded, will precede the telecast. Additional details about this long-established afternoon full of unforgettable performances, heartfelt acceptance speeches and Latin GRAMMY moments will also be announced at a later date.A very limited number of tickets for the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards are available for purchase at www.axs.com. To attend all Latin Recording Academy events in Las Vegas, proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required, along with a government-issued photo ID. Only lab-administered PCR and COVID-19 antigen tests will be accepted and must be administered within 72 hours of the attended event(s). Guests of all Latin Recording Academy events must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, and may be required to undergo symptom screening upon entry. The Latin Recording Academy and Univision Communications Inc. will continue to exercise careful precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees.For more information and latest news, visit the official Latin Recording Academy site at LatinGRAMMY.com.



