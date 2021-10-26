We The Kingdom Wins Two GMA Dove Awards





Thurs., August 4, 2022 | Gunstock Mountain Resort | Gilford, NH. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We The Kingdom shined during the Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards, taking home the title of Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year for their debut album 'Holy Water,' which was released via Capitol Christian Music Group. Setting the tone for the evening, the group also kicked off the show with a performance of their charging anthem, "God So Loved," which featured international children's choir His Little Feet."We could not be more honored and excited to have been recognized by the GMA," says Franni Cash. "We were absolutely stunned and are overwhelmed with gratitude, but first and foremost, we are grateful to God for blessing us with these gifts of songs that have helped heal our hearts and bring us closer in relationship with Him""We are so thankful to CCMG, JRA and Round Table Management for believing in us and helping share these songs," Ed Cash continues. "Thank you to our incredible team of people who have helped shape and impact We The Kingdom, our spouses and family back home for supporting us as we go out and do this, and everyone who listens to our music - the privilege to have our songs play a role in the soundtrack of your lives is one of the biggest honors we have ever experienced. Your stories help fan the flames of our hearts and keep us going. We firmly believe that We The Kingdom is not just the people on the stage but all of God's people uniting together. We love you all and are truly very grateful."We The Kingdom also released 'A Family Christmas' on Friday (10.22) via Capitol Christian Music Group. It's a six-track EP of festive tunes produced entirely by the group, and it features some of the biggest names in christian music, including Maverick City Music and Chris Tomlin.Made up of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, Ed's children Franni Rae Cash Cain and Martin Cash, and close family friend Andrew Bergthold, who all came together as musicians during a life-changing Young Life experience, the multi-generational group has garnered continuous praise since their debut in 2018, racking up more 300k social media followers and earning their very first RIAA-certified GOLD Single for 'Holy Water', the group's first No.1 hit, in just a few years as a commercial band.We The Kingdom is currently busy on the road, playing major arenas, fairs, festivals and more through November, with several upcoming dates already sold out on the trek. For more information, visit wethekingdom.com.We The Kingdom on Tour:﻿Tues., Oct. 26 | Calvary Baptist Temple | Savannah, GA SOLD OUTThurs., Oct. 28 | First Assembly of God | Memphis, TN SOLD OUTFri., Oct. 29 | Allen County War Memorial Coliseum | Fort Wayne, INSat., Oct. 30 | The Family Arena | Saint Charles, MOThurs., Nov. 4 | Foundations Church | Loveland, COFri., Nov. 5 | Legacy Church | Albuquerque, NMSat., Nov. 6 | Tucson Music Hall | Tucson, AZ SOLD OUTSun., Nov. 7 | Friends Church | Yorba Linda, CAMon., Nov. 8 | The Glass House | Pomona, CATues., Nov. 9 | Calvary Chapel Oceanside | Oceanside, CAThurs., Nov. 11 | Packinghouse Christian Fellowship | Redlands, CAFri., Nov. 12 | Visalia First | Visalia, CASat., Nov. 13 | Bob Hope Theatre | Stockton, CASun., Nov. 14 | Rolling Hills Church | El Dorado Hills, CATues., Nov. 16 | Lighthouse Church | Twin Falls, ID SOLD OUTWed., Nov. 17 | Brandt Center | Nampa, ID SOLD OUTFri., Nov. 19 | Rolling Hills Community Church | Tualatin, OR SOLD OUTSat., Nov. 20 | First Interstate Center for the Arts | Spokane, WA SOLD OUTSun., Nov. 21 | Alberta Bair Theater | Billings, MTMon., Nov. 22 | Highland Park Community Church | Casper, WYTues., Dec. 28 | Xtreme Winter | Branson, MOWed., Dec. 29 | Xtreme Winter | Gatlinburg, TNFri., Dec. 31 | Xtreme Winter | Gatlinburg, TNThurs., August 4, 2022 | Gunstock Mountain Resort | Gilford, NH.



