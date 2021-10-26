Bon Iver Announce 2022 US Tour Dates





Following an artist presale on Wednesday, October 27th, tickets to Bon Iver's 2022 Spring-Summer Tour will be available this Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM local time. Find all dates and additional information here: https://boniver.org/tour



The upcoming shows will feature the latest iteration of the



Like previous tours, each date will highlight the work of different charitable partners, via Bon Iver's own 2 A Billion campaign, raising support, awareness, and person-to-person connections in an effort to end gender inequity, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.









3/30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*

4/1 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/2 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota

4/5 - Houston, TX - White Oak

4/8 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere

4/9 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

4/12 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*

4/14 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

4/15 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

6/3 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium**

6/4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE**

6/7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater**

6/8 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Exposition**

6/10 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point**

6/11 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park**

6/12 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**

6/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

6/17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis

6/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

6/21 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

6/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater**

6/25 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**

10/16 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena^

10/19 - Leeds, GB - First Direct Arena^

10/20 - Glasgow, GB - The SSE Hydro^

10/24 - Manchester, GB - AO Arena^

10/25 - London, GB - SSE

10/26 - London, GB - SSE

10/31 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena^

11/2 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome^

11/3 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis^

11/5 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum^

11/7 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi^

11/9 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center^

11/11 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena^

*w/ Dijon

**w/ Bonny Light Horseman

^w/ Carm. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bon Iver announce their return to the road with a 23-date US tour. Beginning on March, 30th, 2022, the band will embark on a series of amphitheater performances that span spring and summer, marking their first run of live shows since selling out arenas like Barclays Center on the heels of their acclaimed 2019 album, i,i. Upcoming venues include Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, two nights at Austin's Moody Amphitheater and many more, with support from Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman.Following an artist presale on Wednesday, October 27th, tickets to Bon Iver's 2022 Spring-Summer Tour will be available this Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM local time. Find all dates and additional information here: https://boniver.org/tourThe upcoming shows will feature the latest iteration of the Bon Iver live band: Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick. This past weekend, the musicians performed together for the first time in nearly two years, honoring the 10th Anniversary of Bon Iver, Bon Iver with two very special concerts at LA's YouTube Theater. Throughout 2022, the group will continue to offer growing audiences even greater moments of gratitude, gathering in celebration of community and togetherness; an opportunity for healing and reflection on the path towards a brighter future.Like previous tours, each date will highlight the work of different charitable partners, via Bon Iver's own 2 A Billion campaign, raising support, awareness, and person-to-person connections in an effort to end gender inequity, domestic violence, and sexual abuse. Bon Iver will release Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) on March 25th, featuring five songs from Justin Vernon and Sean Carey's AIR Studios session, a blind embossed version of the original cover art and a personal essay from long-time fan Phoebe Bridgers. Pre-order the album here: https://boniver.jagjag.co/bibi10 Bon Iver - 2022 Tour Dates3/30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*4/1 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*4/2 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*4/3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*4/5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*4/8 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square*4/9 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*4/12 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*4/14 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*4/15 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*6/3 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium**6/4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE**6/7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater**6/8 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Exposition**6/10 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point**6/11 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park**6/12 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**6/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**6/17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**6/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**6/21 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**6/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater**6/25 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**10/16 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena^10/19 - Leeds, GB - First Direct Arena^10/20 - Glasgow, GB - The SSE Hydro^10/24 - Manchester, GB - AO Arena^10/25 - London, GB - SSE Arena Wembley^10/26 - London, GB - SSE Arena Wembley10/31 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena^11/2 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome^11/3 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis^11/5 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum^11/7 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi^11/9 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center^11/11 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena^*w/ Dijon**w/ Bonny Light Horseman^w/ Carm.



