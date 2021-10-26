JoJo Announces 2022 Tour Dates!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Off the heels of a massively successful sold out intimate run of tour dates, GRAMMY Award-winning singer songwriter JoJo announces her 2022 Tour. The first leg of the 45-date headline tour kicks off February 19, 2022 in Edmonton, AB and continues through to 24 cities in the United States before concluding in Ottawa, ON on April 16, 2022. The second leg of the tour will take JoJo overseas to the U.K. and Europe
for 15 shows, starting with a May 3, 2022 date in London and concluding on May 30 in Stockholm. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, October 29 at 10:00 AM local time. For all details, please visit www.iamjojoofficial.com.
"Performing live is one of my favorite parts of being an artist," says JoJo. "It felt so right being back onstage for those dates in October, and I can't wait to do it on a bigger scale in more cities next year!"
On October 1, JoJo released her capsule project Trying Not To Think About It to critical and fan acclaim. Pitchfork praised the project as "her rawest and most cohesive project to date… an elegant EP with deliberate and defined parameters." UPROXX writes: "JoJo beautifully tackles issues surrounding her anxiety, depression, negative thoughts, relationship self-sabotage, and emotional immaturity with honesty, vulnerability, and transparency." Additional coverage of the EP was featured in MTV News, HYPEBAE, Glamour Coveteur and as the first digital cover of Verywell Mind.
Of the six-date, sold out intimate run of live shows across the country, celebrating the release of Trying Not To Think About Itwith her fans, JoJo told E! News: "To have the audience singing back the lyrics of this new music was just so special and so affirming and gratifying. It's been really amazing and it's been a part of me coming back to feeling like myself again and even feeling like a version of myself that I really am enjoying right now through writing through it and connecting with other people around the world."
JOJO TOUR 2022 DATES:
February 19 Edmonton, AB Midway
February 20 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall
February 23 Vancouver, BC Commodore
February 24 Portland, OR SPAC Wonder Ballroom
February 26 Seattle, WA The Showbox SoDo
March 1 San Francisco, CA CE Warfield Theater
March 3 Los Angeles, CA SP AThe Novo
March 5 Santa
Ana, CA The Observatory
March 6 San Diego, CA House of Blues
March 8 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theater
March 10 Austin, TX Scoot Inn
March 12 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory
March 13 Houston, TX House of Blues
March 15 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
March 17 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom
March 19 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
March 21 Silver
Spring, MD Fillmore
March 22 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
March 24 New Haven, CT Toad's Place
March 26 New York, NY Terminal 5
March 29 Boston, MA TBA
April 1 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
April 2 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts
April 4 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
April 5 Chicago, IL Vic Theater
April 8 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
April 9 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
April 13 Toronto, ON Danforth Music
Hall
April 14 Montreal, QC Corona
April 16 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre
May 3 London, England The Roundhouse
May 6 Dublin, Ireland Academy
May 9 Manchester, England O2 Ritz
May 10 Glasglow, Scotland The Garage
May 12 Brighton, England Concorde 2
May 13 Birmingham, England O2 Institute
May 15 Paris, France Alhambra
May 16 Cologne, Germany Luxor
May 18 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso
May 21 Vienna, Austria Grelle Forelle
May 23 Milan, Italy Santeria Tosacana 31
May 25 Berlin, Germany Lido
May 27 Copenhagen, Denmark DR Concert House, Studio 2
May 28 Oslo, Norway Parkteatret
May 30 Stockholm, Sweden Fryhuset (Klubben).