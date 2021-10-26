JoJo Announces 2022 Tour Dates!



"Performing live is one of my favorite parts of being an artist," says JoJo. "It felt so right being back onstage for those dates in October, and I can't wait to do it on a bigger scale in more cities next year!"



On October 1, JoJo released her capsule project Trying Not To Think About It to critical and fan acclaim. Pitchfork praised the project as "her rawest and most cohesive project to date… an elegant EP with deliberate and defined parameters." UPROXX writes: "JoJo beautifully tackles issues surrounding her anxiety, depression, negative thoughts, relationship self-sabotage, and emotional immaturity with honesty, vulnerability, and transparency." Additional coverage of the EP was featured in MTV News, HYPEBAE, Glamour Coveteur and as the first digital cover of Verywell Mind.



Of the six-date, sold out intimate run of live shows across the country, celebrating the release of Trying Not To Think About Itwith her fans, JoJo told E! News: "To have the audience singing back the lyrics of this new music was just so special and so affirming and gratifying. It's been really amazing and it's been a part of me coming back to feeling like myself again and even feeling like a version of myself that I really am enjoying right now through writing through it and connecting with other people around the world."



﻿JOJO TOUR 2022 DATES:

February 19 Edmonton, AB Midway

February 20 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall

February 23 Vancouver, BC Commodore

February 24 Portland, OR SPAC Wonder Ballroom

February 26 Seattle, WA The Showbox SoDo

March 1 San Francisco, CA CE Warfield Theater

March 3 Los Angeles, CA SP AThe Novo

March 5

March 6 San Diego, CA House of Blues

March 8 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theater

March 10 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

March 12 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

March 13 Houston, TX House of Blues

March 15 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

March 17 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

March 19 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

March 21

March 22 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

March 24 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

March 26 New York, NY Terminal 5

March 29 Boston, MA TBA

April 1 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

April 2 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

April 4 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

April 5 Chicago, IL Vic Theater

April 8 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

April 9 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

April 13 Toronto, ON Danforth

April 14 Montreal, QC Corona

April 16 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

May 3 London, England The Roundhouse

May 6 Dublin, Ireland Academy

May 9 Manchester, England O2 Ritz

May 10 Glasglow, Scotland The Garage

May 12 Brighton, England Concorde 2

May 13 Birmingham, England O2 Institute

May 15 Paris, France Alhambra

May 16 Cologne, Germany Luxor

May 18 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

May 21 Vienna, Austria Grelle Forelle

May 23 Milan, Italy Santeria Tosacana 31

May 25 Berlin, Germany Lido

May 27 Copenhagen, Denmark DR Concert House, Studio 2

May 28 Oslo, Norway Parkteatret

May 30 Stockholm, Sweden Fryhuset (Klubben). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Off the heels of a massively successful sold out intimate run of tour dates, GRAMMY Award-winning singer songwriter JoJo announces her 2022 Tour. The first leg of the 45-date headline tour kicks off February 19, 2022 in Edmonton, AB and continues through to 24 cities in the United States before concluding in Ottawa, ON on April 16, 2022. The second leg of the tour will take JoJo overseas to the U.K. and Europe for 15 shows, starting with a May 3, 2022 date in London and concluding on May 30 in Stockholm. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, October 29 at 10:00 AM local time. For all details, please visit www.iamjojoofficial.com."Performing live is one of my favorite parts of being an artist," says JoJo. "It felt so right being back onstage for those dates in October, and I can't wait to do it on a bigger scale in more cities next year!"On October 1, JoJo released her capsule project Trying Not To Think About It to critical and fan acclaim. Pitchfork praised the project as "her rawest and most cohesive project to date… an elegant EP with deliberate and defined parameters." UPROXX writes: "JoJo beautifully tackles issues surrounding her anxiety, depression, negative thoughts, relationship self-sabotage, and emotional immaturity with honesty, vulnerability, and transparency." Additional coverage of the EP was featured in MTV News, HYPEBAE, Glamour Coveteur and as the first digital cover of Verywell Mind.Of the six-date, sold out intimate run of live shows across the country, celebrating the release of Trying Not To Think About Itwith her fans, JoJo told E! News: "To have the audience singing back the lyrics of this new music was just so special and so affirming and gratifying. It's been really amazing and it's been a part of me coming back to feeling like myself again and even feeling like a version of myself that I really am enjoying right now through writing through it and connecting with other people around the world."﻿JOJO TOUR 2022 DATES:February 19 Edmonton, AB MidwayFebruary 20 Calgary, AB MacEwan HallFebruary 23 Vancouver, BC CommodoreFebruary 24 Portland, OR SPAC Wonder BallroomFebruary 26 Seattle, WA The Showbox SoDoMarch 1 San Francisco, CA CE Warfield TheaterMarch 3 Los Angeles, CA SP AThe NovoMarch 5 Santa Ana, CA The ObservatoryMarch 6 San Diego, CA House of BluesMarch 8 Tucson, AZ Rialto TheaterMarch 10 Austin, TX Scoot InnMarch 12 Dallas, TX Studio at The FactoryMarch 13 Houston, TX House of BluesMarch 15 Atlanta, GA Variety PlayhouseMarch 17 Nashville, TN Cannery BallroomMarch 19 Carrboro, NC Cat's CradleMarch 21 Silver Spring, MD FillmoreMarch 22 Philadelphia, PA Union TransferMarch 24 New Haven, CT Toad's PlaceMarch 26 New York, NY Terminal 5March 29 Boston, MA TBAApril 1 Cleveland, OH House of BluesApril 2 Cincinnati, OH BogartsApril 4 Detroit, MI St. Andrews HallApril 5 Chicago, IL Vic TheaterApril 8 Milwaukee, WI The Rave IIApril 9 Minneapolis, MN First AvenueApril 13 Toronto, ON Danforth Music HallApril 14 Montreal, QC CoronaApril 16 Ottawa, ON Bronson CentreMay 3 London, England The RoundhouseMay 6 Dublin, Ireland AcademyMay 9 Manchester, England O2 RitzMay 10 Glasglow, Scotland The GarageMay 12 Brighton, England Concorde 2May 13 Birmingham, England O2 InstituteMay 15 Paris, France AlhambraMay 16 Cologne, Germany LuxorMay 18 Amsterdam, Netherlands ParadisoMay 21 Vienna, Austria Grelle ForelleMay 23 Milan, Italy Santeria Tosacana 31May 25 Berlin, Germany LidoMay 27 Copenhagen, Denmark DR Concert House, Studio 2May 28 Oslo, Norway ParkteatretMay 30 Stockholm, Sweden Fryhuset (Klubben).



