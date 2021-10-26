Bristol To Memory Shares New Music Video "Breathe"





Bristol To Memory recently announced that they will be headlining The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim on Friday, November 19th Support includes Slowtrip, Tiny Stills, and The Dilfs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off the release of their new single "Breathe,"rock band Bristol To Memory is thrilled to share the music video for the track. Fans can watch it now, exclusively on Hollywood Life. Additionally, the band is excited to announce that " Breathe " has been chosen as the The Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club 2021/2022 season opener anthem. The Ducks made the announcement at last night's season opener against the Winnipeg Jets.On the video, Bristol To Memory shares: "The video was shot at Honda Center with the Anaheim Ducks, it's such a unique opportunity to do something on this scale and create a really cool piece of work." Breathe " is currently being featured on Spotify'sThe New Alt, New Noise, and All New Rock playlists.Bristol To Memory recently announced that they will be headlining The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim on Friday, November 19th Support includes Slowtrip, Tiny Stills, and The Dilfs.



