Dead Sara Announces 2022 Tour Dates With Slash & Myles Kennedy





Ain't It Tragic is the band's most powerful song cycle to date, with all eleven tracks penned by firebrand frontwoman Emily Armstrong whose vocal prowess has been described as "earthshaking." The combined forces of guitarist Siouxsie Medley and drummer/programmer Sean Friday reflect a band at the pinnacle of their powers.



The album was written and recorded in the bands hometown and produced by Noah Shain (2012's Dead Sara and Pleasure To Meet You in 2015), along with Sean Friday. Ain't It Tragic, features the tracks "Hands Up," "Heroes," "Gimme Gimme," and "Hypnotic."



2022 Tour Dates:

Feb 08 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Feb 09 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

Feb 12 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

Feb 15 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

Feb 16 - Harrah's Resort Events Center - Valley Center, CA

Feb 18 - You Tube Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Feb 20 - Theater at Virgin Hotels - Las Vegas, NV

Feb 22 - Delta Hall at Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 23 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO



Emily Armstrong (vocalist/guitars/songs), Siouxsie Medley (guitars/backing vocals), Sean Friday (drummer/programmer/co-producer) first broke through with their 2012 single "Weatherman"-a churning stew of punky riffs, with chugging hard rock grooves, and throat-shredding vocals that reached No. 30 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and was followed by tour dates supporting Muse.



" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dead Sara announce their first tour for 2022 as special guests to SLASH Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. Tickets will be on sale to the public next Friday, October 29 at 10AM local time. The beloved Los Angeles-based rock trio recently completed their own coast-to-coast headline tour in support of their new album Ain't It Tragic.Ain't It Tragic is the band's most powerful song cycle to date, with all eleven tracks penned by firebrand frontwoman Emily Armstrong whose vocal prowess has been described as "earthshaking." The combined forces of guitarist Siouxsie Medley and drummer/programmer Sean Friday reflect a band at the pinnacle of their powers.The album was written and recorded in the bands hometown and produced by Noah Shain (2012's Dead Sara and Pleasure To Meet You in 2015), along with Sean Friday. Ain't It Tragic, features the tracks "Hands Up," "Heroes," "Gimme Gimme," and "Hypnotic."2022 Tour Dates:Feb 08 - Roseland Theater - Portland, ORFeb 09 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WAFeb 12 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CAFeb 15 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZFeb 16 - Harrah's Resort Events Center - Valley Center, CAFeb 18 - You Tube Theater - Los Angeles, CAFeb 20 - Theater at Virgin Hotels - Las Vegas, NVFeb 22 - Delta Hall at Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UTFeb 23 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, COEmily Armstrong (vocalist/guitars/songs), Siouxsie Medley (guitars/backing vocals), Sean Friday (drummer/programmer/co-producer) first broke through with their 2012 single "Weatherman"-a churning stew of punky riffs, with chugging hard rock grooves, and throat-shredding vocals that reached No. 30 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and was followed by tour dates supporting Muse. Hands Up " was the first new music from Dead Sara since September 2018, when the band released a stripped-down version of "Anybody," a single originally found on Temporary Things Taking Up Space. That EP built on the success of 2015's Pleasure to Meet You, which reached No. 2 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart and No. 7 on the Hard Rock Albums chart. To date, Dead Sara has been featured on Rolling Stone, Interview, Guitar World, Loudwire, and more and performed at the GRAMMY Museum. Dead Sara is back in a big way. Look for Dead Sara to tour the world in 2022.



