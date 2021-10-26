Young Thug's 'Punk' Debuts At No 1 On Billboard 200 Albums Chart

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Young Thug's Punk is officially the No. 1 album in the country. Thugger's second solo studio album lands in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart after earning 90,000 album equivalent units in the week ending Oct. 21, according to MRC Data.
The 20-track set, which features Drake, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Future, and Mac Miller, opens with 90,000 equivalent album units, of which 12,000 units are comprised of album sales.
The Atlanta rapper previously topped the chart with his Young Stoner Life compilation Slime Language 2 in April and 2019's So Much Fun.
Thug dethrones Drake, whose album Certified Lover Boy falls to No. 2 after four nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1. It earned 83,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Oct. 21.
Mac Miller's Faces mixtape opens at No. 3 with 67,000 equivalent album units. The project, which was initially released for free in 2014, marks the seventh top 10 effort for the late rapper.
Elsewhere in the top 10, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's former No. 1 Sincerely, Kentrell falls 3-6 (44,000), Doja Cat's Planet Her holds at No. 7 (42,000), and Lil Nas X's Montero slides 6-10 (36,000).
Billboard 200 Top 10:
1. Young Thug
- Punk - 90,000
2. Drake
- Certified Lover Boy - 83,000
3. Mac Miller
- Faces - 67,000
4. Coldplay
- Music
of the Spheres - 57,000
5. The Beatles
- Let It Be - 55,000
6. YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- Sincerely, Kentrell - 44,000
7. Morgan Wallen
- Dangerous: The Double
Album - 42,000
8. Doja Cat
- Planet Her - 42,000
9. Olivia
Rodrigo - Sour - 40,000
10. Lil Nas X
- Montero - 36,000