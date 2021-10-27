The World's Largest Floating Music Festival Grows To Shore With Land Jam - Country Music Festival





Land Jam - Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Land Jam - Country Music Festival, sister festival of Drift Jam - Flotilla Music Festival (known as "The World's Largest Floating Music Festival"), and the organizers of the event, Doug Gainey Promotions, are excited to announce Lugoff Automotive Group as the presenting sponsor for the 2021 edition of the phenomenal festival.In response to popular demand, and to continue in the DGP tradition of creating the most fun and excitement for as many people as possible, Land Jam is bringing Country Music star Jerrod Niemann to South Carolina to headline its 2021 festival!The festival will be held on November 12 and 13 in Lugoff, SC and will also feature artists Lewis Brice, Julia Cole, Ricky Young, Yesterday's Wine, Ross Coppley, Prettier Than Matt, The Blue Pickups, Mason Horne, Caeland Garner, Drew Dangerfield, Congaree Bluff, and Deejay Haile.New to this year will be the festival's Friday Night Kick-Off Singer-Songwriter Acoustic Showcase party from 6-9pm on November 12. Saturday, November 13, will feature a full day of Rocking Country music as well as food trucks, bounce houses, games, arts & crafts vendors, and a Car, Truck & Bike Show!The festival is family-friendly with children 10yr and under admitted free! Single and 2-Day passes are available online at LandJamFest.com. DGP is also excited to partner with The Big Red Barn Retreat charity to help raise funds for their mission to assist veterans and their families!Land Jam - Country Music Festival is an expansion of Doug Gainey Promotion's "Jam Brand" Family of festivals, which has literally redefined fun and entertainment through unique festival experiences.



