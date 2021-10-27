W.A.S.P. Announce 40 Years Live World Tour 2022!



W.A.S.P. 40 YEARS LIVE WORLD TOUR 2022

05-18-2022, Sofia, Universidada Sports Hall. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) June 6th 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of one of the most infamous, notorious, controversial Heavy Metal Bands in the World…W.A.S.P. So join W.A.S.P. for this very special 40th Anniversary World Tour that kicks off in Milan, Italy on March 18, 2022. This first leg of dates will see the band hit Italy, Spain, Ireland, North Ireland, United Kingdom, Scotland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Romania and Bulgaria. More dates and a U.S. tour will be announced. W.A.S.P. tour dates can be found below at www.Top40-Charts.comWitness Live the Winged Assassins specticle of "SHOCK and ROLL" as they take you Back...Back to the Beginning!Blackie Lawless talking about the 40th Anniversary World Tour, "For the W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary World Tour we're going back to the beginning. We're taking the show back to where it all started. Complete with all the fire and all the blood that shocked the world the first time. We only did this type of show on the first world tour and never did it again…until now! I'm gonna scream and I'm gonna bleed, cause I Wanna be Somebody! We're taking everybody back…back to the beginning!"Few Bands in the history of Rock N' Roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this Band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these Winged Assassins from performing live, the Band's unique style of Shock and Rock caused Religious organizations, Local City Councils, Parlaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.The band's founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for 4 decades.Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, will take the Band and the Fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.Witness Live the Winged Assassins specticle of "SHOCK and ROLL" as they take you Back…Back to the Beginning!W.A.S.P. 40 YEARS LIVE WORLD TOUR 202203-18-2022, Milan, Live Club03-19-2022, Padova, Padova Hall03-23-2022, Bilbao, Santana 2703-24-2022, Murcia, Sala Gamma 303-25-2022, Barcelona, Razzmatazz 103-26-2022, Madrid, La Riviera03-30-2022, Dublin, Vicar St.03-31-2022, Belfast, Ulster Hall04-1-2022, Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill04-2-2022, Manchester, Academy04-3-2022, Nottingham, Rock City04-5-2022, Glasgow, O2 Academy04-6-2022, Newcastlee, O2 City Hall04-7-2022, Bristol, O2 Academy04-8-2022, London, Rou-House04-9-2022, Eindhoven, Effenaar04-10-2022, Copenhagen, Amager Bio04-12-2022, Malmö, Moriskan04-13-2022, Huskvarna, Folkets Park04-14-2022, Sundsvall, Sporthallen04-15-2022, Umeå, Idun04-16-2022, Oulu, Teatria04-17-2022, Tampere, Pakkahuone04-18-2022, Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo04-20-2022, Gävle, Gasklockan04-21-2022, Eskilstuna, Lokomotivet04-22-2022, Örebro, Conventum04-23-2022, Karlstad, Nöjesfabriken04-25-2022, Oslo, Rockefeller04-28-2022, Stockholm, Stora Fållan04-29-2022, Norrköping, Arbis04-30-2022, Gothenburg, Trädgårn05-1-2022, Bremen, Aladin05-2-2022, Mannheim, Capitol05-4-2022, Saarbrücken, Garage05-5-2022, Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle05-7-2022, Geiselwind, Music Halle05-8-2022, Munich, Backstage Werk05-17-2022, Bucharest, Arenele Romane05-18-2022, Sofia, Universidada Sports Hall.



