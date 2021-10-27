Bruce Springsteen Shares New Details Behind "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" Film Alongside A Rare Solo Performance Of "The River" On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert







Around their new book 'Renegades: Born In The USA' out today, Springsteen also appeared alongside President Barack Obama for a two-part conversation with CBS This Morning's Anthony New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen joined the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night for a conversation and solo performance around the release of his 'Renegades: Born In The USA' book with President Barack Obama and his upcoming "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" film; recently deemed by Rolling Stone to be "without question, the best representation of a Seventies Springsteen concert ever captured on film." Colbert and Springsteen discussed the new film, the story behind the performances and the similarities and differences Springsteen sees in himself as a live performer 42 years on. Watch the full conversation between Springsteen and Colbert here:"The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" features ten never-before released performances from Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's shows at the Madison Square Garden MUSE benefit concerts, and full footage of their entire setlist for the first time. Edited by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny from the original 16mm film, it will be released worldwide for the first time next month through Sony Music Entertainment's Premium Content Division, in partnership with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The film will be released in HD on physical formats November 19, including on two CD with DVD, two CD with Blu-Ray and two LP formats; and will be available globally in HD for digital download on November 16 and digital rental on November 23.Springsteen was also The Late Show's musical guest with a rare solo performance of " The River "; a song he first debuted during the 1979 No Nukes concerts and which appears in the new film. Pre-order the No Nukes film and live album here:https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/NoNukesAround their new book 'Renegades: Born In The USA' out today, Springsteen also appeared alongside President Barack Obama for a two-part conversation with CBS This Morning's Anthony Mason which aired on Sunday and Monday. During the interview, Springsteen and President Obama discuss bringing people together with their respective styles of storytelling, the shared narratives between them and the journeys that led them to their places in the worlds of music and politics. To accompany the interview, an exclusive clip from "No Nukes" appeared during the CBS Sunday Morning broadcast. Watch the conversation with Bruce Springsteen and President Barack Obama here: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/barack-obama-and-bruce-springsteen-talk-renegades/#x



