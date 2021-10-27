Five Finger Death Punch Announce European Tour For 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are pleased to announce their first European tour since early 2020. Kicking off at Nova Rock Festival in Austria in June, the award-winning, multi-platinum selling band will perform throughout the continent bringing their incendiary shows to festivals and arenas in 19 cities in 16 countries. Today's announcement sees a series of headline shows added to existing festival dates.
Five Finger Death Punch
last sold out shows across Europe
in February 2020 with special guests Megadeth
and Bad Wolves. The band is fresh off their latest #1 single "Darkness Settles In." In June, it notably marked the band's 12th all-time #1 on the U.S. rock radio chart. The track, a fan favorite taken from their latest chart-topping and critically-praised studio album F8(via Better Noise Music), was produced by the band, alongside music super-producer Kevin
Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc.).
The single followed in the footsteps of the album's three previously released smashes,"Inside Out," "A Little
Bit Off," and "Living The Dream," all of which reached the #1 spot on the same chart. The band also recently celebrated the Gold certification of "A Little
Bit Off" in the U.S. and Sweden.
The band is currently in the studio working on new music for their forthcoming ninth studio album to be released in 2022.
Five Finger Death Punch
European Tour Dates 2022 To Date:
Sun 12th June 2022 - Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, Austria
Tue 14th June - Sparkassenpark, Moenchengladbach, Germany
Wed 15th June - Wuhlheide, Berlin, Germany
Fri 17th June - Hellfest, Clisson, France
Sat 18th June - Graspop, Dessel, Belgium
Mon 20th June - Ahoy, Rotterdam, Holland
Wed 22nd June - Prague Rocks, Prague, Czech Republic
Fri 24th June - Download, Hockenheim Ring, Germany
Sat 25th June - Tons Of Rock, Halden, Norway
Mon 27th June - Goransson Arena, Sandviken, Sweden
Tue 28th June - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Wed 29th June - Frauenfeld Rocks, Frauenfeld, Switzerland
Sat 2nd July - Tasmajdan, Belgrade, Serbia
Tue 5th July - Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Mon 11th July - Saku Arena, Tallinn, Estonia
Tue 12th July - A2, St. Petersburg, Russia
Fri 8th - 26th July - Parklive Festival, Moscow, Russia
Sat 16th July - U Park Festival, Kiev, Ukraine
More dates to be announced. The band is also pleased to announce thrash legends Megadeth
as special guests in Berlin, Moenchengladbach, and Rotterdam, who previously joined 5FDP as special guest on their headlining tour across Europe
in early 2020. Further guests for other dates will be announced in the near future. VIP Packages are available now and general onsale will take place at 10am local time on Friday, October 29, 2021. For tickets and more info please visit: www.fivefingerdeathpunch.com.