Five Finger Death Punch Announce European Tour For 2022

More dates to be announced. The band is also pleased to announce thrash legends New York, NY (Top40 Charts) FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are pleased to announce their first European tour since early 2020. Kicking off at Nova Rock Festival in Austria in June, the award-winning, multi-platinum selling band will perform throughout the continent bringing their incendiary shows to festivals and arenas in 19 cities in 16 countries. Today's announcement sees a series of headline shows added to existing festival dates. Five Finger Death Punch last sold out shows across Europe in February 2020 with special guests Megadeth and Bad Wolves. The band is fresh off their latest #1 single "Darkness Settles In." In June, it notably marked the band's 12th all-time #1 on the U.S. rock radio chart. The track, a fan favorite taken from their latest chart-topping and critically-praised studio album F8(via Better Noise Music), was produced by the band, alongside music super-producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc.).The single followed in the footsteps of the album's three previously released smashes,"Inside Out," "A Little Bit Off," and "Living The Dream," all of which reached the #1 spot on the same chart. The band also recently celebrated the Gold certification of "A Little Bit Off" in the U.S. and Sweden.The band is currently in the studio working on new music for their forthcoming ninth studio album to be released in 2022. Five Finger Death Punch European Tour Dates 2022 To Date:Sun 12th June 2022 - Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, AustriaTue 14th June - Sparkassenpark, Moenchengladbach, GermanyWed 15th June - Wuhlheide, Berlin, GermanyFri 17th June - Hellfest, Clisson, FranceSat 18th June - Graspop, Dessel, BelgiumMon 20th June - Ahoy, Rotterdam, HollandWed 22nd June - Prague Rocks, Prague, Czech RepublicFri 24th June - Download, Hockenheim Ring, GermanySat 25th June - Tons Of Rock, Halden, NorwayMon 27th June - Goransson Arena, Sandviken, SwedenTue 28th June - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, DenmarkWed 29th June - Frauenfeld Rocks, Frauenfeld, SwitzerlandSat 2nd July - Tasmajdan, Belgrade, SerbiaTue 5th July - Budapest Arena, Budapest, HungaryMon 11th July - Saku Arena, Tallinn, EstoniaTue 12th July - A2, St. Petersburg, RussiaFri 8th - 26th July - Parklive Festival, Moscow, RussiaSat 16th July - U Park Festival, Kiev, UkraineMore dates to be announced. The band is also pleased to announce thrash legends Megadeth as special guests in Berlin, Moenchengladbach, and Rotterdam, who previously joined 5FDP as special guest on their headlining tour across Europe in early 2020. Further guests for other dates will be announced in the near future. VIP Packages are available now and general onsale will take place at 10am local time on Friday, October 29, 2021. For tickets and more info please visit: www.fivefingerdeathpunch.com.



