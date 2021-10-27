Travis Scott Announces 2021 Astroworld Festival Lineup





The largest artist-curated music festival in the world, as well as the largest music event in Scott's hometown of Houston, will return soon to NRG Park on Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6. Similar to years past, fans at Astroworld will soon be treated to a festival experience like no other as every detail is an extension of Scott's personal creativity and unique vision.



WEEKEND MUSIC LINEUP:

Scott will soon welcome some of the most sought-after names in hip-hop and R&B to perform, alongside a number of critically acclaimed and creative artists that Scott personally hand-picked to join in on the fall festivities.



The full music lineup is listed below in A-Z order and available online at AstroworldFest.com:

21 Savage

Baby Keem

Bad Bunny

BIA

Chief Keef

Don Toliver

Earth, Wind & Fire



Lil Baby

Master P

Roddy Ricch

Sheck Wes

Sofaygo

SZA

Teezo Touchdown

Toro Y Moi



Tame Impala

Young Thug

Yves Tumor

**Denotes festival headliner and founder



To commemorate the lineup news, the festival has also released today a limited number of two-day GA tickets to the 2021 event, which are on sale now at AstroworldFest.com. Prices begin at $349.99, although fans are encouraged to purchase immediately as ticket supply is extremely limited.



During the general ticket on-sale last spring, the entire weekend event sold out in under one hour without a music performance lineup attached. Scott's festival has sold out in advance of the lineup reveal every year since inception, although 2021 set the record for the fastest sell-out yet.



Continuing a nod to the NRG's previous tenant (Six Flags AstroWorld), the festival has again invested significant real estate to build out an amusement park and carnival footprint for the 2021 event. This year's fest will feature more than 30 custom carnival games and rides, including a roller coaster, Ferris wheel, and bumper cars - all of which are designed to entertain fans when they need a break from music.



Fans participating in the carnival games will have the opportunity to win one of 100+ different custom Astroworld prizes, which include limited-edition items that won't be available anywhere else.



Participating carnival sponsors Raising Cane's, Nike's Jordan, and the



Over 100,000 fans from across the globe are slated to attend the third-year music festival, which returns to Scott's hometown of Houston. The 2021 event features an expanded two-day format on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 due to overwhelming demand from fans.



With a new creative theme, "Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe", the critically-acclaimed rapper turned mainstream culture phenom will once again curate and produce his very own larger-than-life multi-stage music festival in his hometown of Houston, while also bringing back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of the legendary and now-defunct amusement park - AstroWorld ­- that Scott visited countless times as a child.



During the festival's last iteration in November 2019, the one-day event played host to over 50,000 fans from across the globe for Scott's special celebration of hip-hop, pop music, and



