Brazilian Superstar Vocalist Marisa Monte Brings Portas Tour To The Historic State Theatre

"I'm super-happy to come back to the road," says Monte. "I've never spent so much time without singing live. I'm very glad to have the opportunity to go to the United States and sing in many cities where I've never performed. It's nice for me after 35 years to have this chance." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hennepin Theatre Trust and the Cedar Cultural Center announced that Brazilian superstar vocalist-composer MARISA MONTE will play the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8 p.m.Monte's adventurous take on Brazilian popular music has sold well over 10 million albums worldwide and won international awards including four Latin Grammys, the recent prestigious Tenco Award for lifetime achievement in songwriting, seven Brazilian MTV Video Music Awards and more. Marisa is considered by Rolling Stone Brasil, along with Elis Regina, to be one of the country's top two greatest singers, with two releases listed among the 100 best albums of Brazilian music.Monte is returning to the stage with a 10-city March U.S. tour produced by Brazilian Nites - the largest yet of her career - to celebrate her twelfth album, Portas (Doors) on Phonomotor/Sony Music, with more than thirty million streaming plays to date. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.Monte's voice has the lilt and delicacy of bossa nova, but her singing, like her songwriting, is driven by a fierce intelligence, a curiosity about the human condition and a passion for risks. She has collaborated with a wide array of vanguard artists, including Seu Jorge, David Byrne, Philip Glass, Caetano Veloso, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Arto Lindsay, John Zorn and Laurie Anderson. Recently Sony Music also released the single "Vento Sardo" (Sardinian Wind), written and sung by Monte and Jorge Drexler, the Oscar-winning Uruguayan singer-songwriter.On October 22, Monte was in Sanremo, Italy to collect the prestigious Tenco Award for lifetime achievement in songwriting. Past recipients include Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Tom Waits, and several icons of Brazil (Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Chico Buarque, and Vinicius de Moraes). Monte is her country's first female honoree.On tour, her band includes some of Brazil's most sought-after musicians: bassist Dadi, a favorite of such first-rank stars as Caetano Veloso, drummer Pupillo (Gal Costa, Seu Jorge, Céu); guitarist Chico Brown, the talented son of Carlinhos Brown, percussionist Pretinho da Serrinha, (Seu Jorge, Tribalistas), and guitarist Davi Moraes (Caetano Veloso, Maria Rita)."I'm super-happy to come back to the road," says Monte. "I've never spent so much time without singing live. I'm very glad to have the opportunity to go to the United States and sing in many cities where I've never performed. It's nice for me after 35 years to have this chance."



