Quebec's Our Darkest Days Release New Single "A Sea Of Lies"

Artwork and layout by Samuel Lucas. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Quebec City, Canada's Our Darkest Days have delivered another new single off their upcoming album "Snakes & Ladders", set for release digitally and on CD on November 19th via Thousand Islands Records (North America) and Lockjaw Records (UK/Europe). Vinyl will ship first half of 2022.Stream "A Sea Of Lies" and Pre-Order The LP Here: https://ourdarkestdays.lnk.to/aseaofliesThe ferocious follow up to 2016's 'A Common Agony' features lightning fast skatepunk tuneage and is the band's most technical and refined music to date. Includes guest artists Steve Rawles (Belvedere), Étienne Dionne (Mute), Geir Pedersen (Adhesive) and Valérie Morin.Of the new single, the band says, "Life is a journey that has its ups and downs, and even though the ideal path is a straight clean line this is hardly never the case. Even the easiest of routes can have unforeseen challenges that surface with no warning. Such as a ship that is misguided by the force of nature that we could not have predicted, our lives are also rerouted in different directions because of the lies of those around us that force us to take alternate decisions. We're on unstable ground and with the right entourage the key is to find the balance between what is right and what is wrong."Our Darkest Days is a fast Canadian melodic/skatepunk band formed in Quebec City in 2012, by former band members consisting of singer Vince Fournier, guitarists Dann Greene and Russ Almond along with drummer Matt Leclerc. Bassist Jam Gosselin joined the following year. Most of the current members have been around playing punk rock for over 20 years, and still keep the flame burning stronger than ever.Throughout the years, a few lineup changes occurred including Guillaume Fortin on drums, Claude Plamondon and John Leblanc on guitars. In the process of writing new material, they defined a unique and original sound that would stand apart amongst many other punk rock acts. However, their influences still today are reflected by 90's punk rock bands such as Ignite, Propagandhi, Lagwagon, Good Riddance, Strung Out etc. The band's first demo was released in 2013, followed by a split in Fall 2014 with Set It Back and then the first full length A COMMON AGONY in 2016 on the US label Bird Attack Records.After several shows and tours from 2016 to 2018, John leaves the band and Seb Ladouceur takes over the lead guitar, and in the end of 2019 Sean Connors then replaces Guillaume Fortin on drums. At the same time, Montreal-based independent record label, Thousand Islands Records, announces the addition of Our Darkest Days to its roster and plans of a new album coming out in Fall 2021 are revealed, which will also be released in Europe through Lockjaw Records.Tracklist:These Fast Times feat. Steven RawlesWhen Dust SettlesA Sea Of LiesCountdown To The EndThrough Our VeinsLost For WordsInfluent SoresAgainst All Odds feat. Étienne DionneAll That RemainsThe Road To NothingnessAnchoredSilence Is Golden feat. Geir PedersenSnakes & Ladders feat. Valérie MorinRecorded by Vincent Cote, Danny Greene and Our Darkest DaysMixed and Mastered by Vincent CoteArtwork and layout by Samuel Lucas.



