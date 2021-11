Mabel Releases "Time After Time" Cover For McDonald's Christmas Ad Campaign

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mabel has today released a beautiful cover of the Cyndi Lauper classic " Time After Time ", which soundtracks McDonald's huge Christmas ad campaign and is available now on Polydor Records. 10p from every download will also go to FareShare, the UK's national network of charitable food redistributors. " Time After Time " (From The McDonald's Christmas Advert 2021) is available here: https://amzn.to/3os5rccA poignant, soulful take on the 80s anthem - and Mabel's second Christmas moment, following fan favourite "Loneliest Time Of Year" - " Time After Time " continues the Brit Award winner's whirlwind 2021. Summer banger " Let Them Know " became Mabel's tenth top 20 hit of a career which has already seen her surpass 4 billion streams and 2.2 million adjusted album sales for debut album, High Expectations (the biggest selling debut by a British woman in 2019). As she completes work on the follow-up - introduced by the increasingly fearless and feel-good " Let Them Know " - Mabel made a long-awaited return to the live arena this summer (gracing the main stages of Reading & Leeds and Mighty Hoopla alongside Sink The Pink), before teaming up with Joel Corry this month on his latest smash, " I Wish ".A candid, positive and important voice in contemporary pop, the last few years have seen Mabel blossom into "a proper, high definition pop star" (The Face). On 'Time After Time' and much more to come soon, Mabel's girl-next-door candour remains, but her superstar-status shines brighter than ever before. Time After Time " (From The McDonald's Christmas Advert 2021) is available here: https://amzn.to/3os5rcc