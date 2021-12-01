Anne-Marie, Sam Fender, Mabel, Ksiand More Announced For Top Of The Pops Festive Specials



Top Of The Pops Christmas and New Year Specials were commissioned for BBC One by Pinki Chambers, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment. Alison Howe is the Executive Producer and Caroline Cullen is the Producer for BBC Studios Entertainment and Music. LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Anne-Marie, Sam Fender, Mabel, KSI and more announced for Top Of The Pops festive specials hosted by Clara Amfo and Jordan NorthThe line-up for the Top Of The Pops Christmas and New Year Specials has been revealed, with Anne-Marie, Sam Fender, Mabel and KSI among those set to perform.TV's biggest pop party will return to BBC One screens this festive period with brand new performances recorded at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London. BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo will return as host alongside fellow Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who will be making his Top of the Pops debut.The star-studded Christmas Special will feature brand new performances from (in alphabetical order):Anne-MarieGriff Clean Bandit ft. Wes Nelson Joel Corry ft. MabelKSIMimi WebbSigridTom GrennanClara and Jordan will return to the nation's TV screens for the New Year Special, taking a look back at the year in music to bring 2021 to a close in style.The performers are (in alphabetical order):ArrDeeBecky HillDermot KennedyLola YoungMabelMahalia ft. AJ TraceySam FenderAs well as brand new performances, both shows will also feature highlights from the past twelve months. Viewers can enjoy archive performances from some of the biggest artists of the year, including Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Arlo Parks, Coldplay and more. Anne-Marie says: "Top Of The Pops equals Christmas to me! Me and the family would sit down every crimbo to watch and listen to our favourite songs from the year! So excited to be returning for the festive special!"KSI says: "Ya boy KSI is back on Top Of The Pops this year getting everyone in the Holiday spirit on Christmas Day."Clara Amfo says: "TOTP remains an iconic and beloved show, so to be part of it at Christmas is so very special and I'm delighted to be presenting alongside the joyous Jordan North! We're very much looking forward to celebrating some of the UK's favourite chart stars with the audience at home."Jordan North says: "It's a childhood dream to be hosting Top Of The Pops on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve with my Radio 1 pal Clara Amfo!"We can't wait to bring you all the best musical highlights from the past year, and to show everybody watching at home what bands and artists that we are excited for in 2022."Top Of The Pops Christmas Special will be on BBC One on Saturday 25 December at 11.55am and Top Of The Pops New Year Special will be on BBC One Friday 31 December at 4.15pm.Top Of The Pops Christmas and New Year Specials were commissioned for BBC One by Pinki Chambers, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment. Alison Howe is the Executive Producer and Caroline Cullen is the Producer for BBC Studios Entertainment and Music.



