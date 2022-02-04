Country Artist Carl Ray Releases New Single "Moments Like This"



Ray has recorded three CDs, "I Love Country Music," "Play That Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music singer and songwriter Carl Ray is excited to announce the release of his latest single, "Moments Like This." The song blends contemporary country music with an old-school country sound."Moments Like This," reminds listeners to treasure all the moments in life and the loving intersections between people."'Moments Like This' is a song about meaningful situations that shimmer through time. These moments are truly the gifts of life. They often intersect with others to inspire and often transform our lives," Ray said. "'Moments Like This' reminds us to live in such a way that we recognize the smallest of things and not just the fireworks of life. Holding a newborn baby, hearing a loved one say they forgive you before they die, laughing so hard you cry and more. Let's live life in gratitude, wrapping our arms around the ones we love and all they bring to us. Let's not miss moments like this."Ray was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He found his love for country music early in life and channeled that into early success. He opened for The Spinners, B.B. King, Teddy Pendergrass and Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. As his talent grew and developed, Ray began writing his own songs.Ray's relationship and mentorship with international reggae artist Johnny Nash was the turning point in his career. He explored writing songs for other artists and eventually wrote "You're the One," "We've Got Trouble," "Sing World A Love Song" and "Baby You're Mine" for Nash. The songs were featured on albums on Epic and London Records. Jazz group Bill Summers & Summers Heat recorded Ray's song "Baby I Believe in You."Ray has shared main stage billing at the Tulsa State Fair with Wade Hayes, Hank Thompson, Junior Brown, Jasen Aldean, Marty Stuart and more. Ray has also performed with the Tulsa Philharmonic.He has recorded with Nash and Brook Benton, joined forces with honky-tonk crooner David Ball to write the record "Text Book Case On What Not To Do," and recorded " The Old Rugged Cross " with the Queen of Bluegrass, Mrs. Rhonda Vincent, on his Bluegrass CD "Coming Home."Ray has recorded three CDs, "I Love Country Music," "Play That Country Music Black Boy" and "Coming Home." His 2020 single "I Stand With This Country" hit #1 on Cash Box and his latest single, "I Can See Clearly Now," a cover of the 1972 hit by Nash, went to number two on Cash Box in 2021.



