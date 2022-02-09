Boslen Closes Dusk To Dawn Era With Moody "Nightfall" Video





The moody "



"



But for Boslen himself, the point doesn't seem to be the success - he just wants his art to connect with people: "I really want people to notice the true feeling that this project cohesively can convey. I'm trying to make generational music that lasts after I'm dead." With videos as cinematic as "



Boslen is a born trailblazer. The 23-year-old hip-hop experimenter lives in Vancouver, and the city's people have become key to the way he understands himself and his art. A land of contrasts - snowy peaks and warm water, beautiful nature, and busy streets - it's the perfect home for an artist who reconciles disparate energies, weaving together styles and sounds that don't intuitively connect. DUSK to DAWN, his Capitol Records debut, furthers this adventurous approach, mixing trap, pop, punk, and rock melodies, and it's also directly inspired by his city - a place that drives him to be different, to achieve greatness when no one expects him to. Boslen first emerged as an artist in 2018, when he dropped out of school, moved to North Vancouver, and released the Motionless and Motionless II mixtapes. He found his footing in 2019 with the energetic, confrontational songs "Eye for an Eye" and "Hidden Nights," which garnered millions of streams. In 2019, he released the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The genre-obliterating artist Boslen returns with a cinematic, visceral music video for "Nightfall." The trap-infused track, which sports a stunning feature from rising South Carolina artist Dro Kenji, is the final song to get the video treatment from his debut album DUSK to DAWN, which came out in August via Chaos Club Digital/ Capitol Records/ Universal Music.The moody " Nightfall " visual directed by Mike Tate and executive produced by Natasha Dion was filmed in Los Angeles, but feels as if it takes place in a hazy, red-tinged underworld. It's an appropriate energy for the loneliness in the lyrics, which find Boslen enduring quiet nights as he works to expose lies, and encourages someone to reveal their scars to him. The clip finds Boslen and Kenji wandering around an empty, lavish mansion - a perfect setting for a song about the cost of investing your time and energy into someone who can't, or won't, reciprocate. Nightfall " serves as the midpoint - and one of the emotional centerpieces - of the immersive 12-track project DUSK to DAWN, which has resonated deeply with both fans and critics alike. The album has already eclipsed over 16.4 million streams globally. It's also garnered acclaim from tastemaking websites across the globe. Atwood Magazine hailed it as "a raw reckoning manifest in music: The kind of record that needs to be felt in full in order to be understood at its core," and HotNewHipHop wrote, "His vibe is ambitious, cinematic, and sometimes reminiscent of earlier Travis Scott releases." EARMILK christened him "a new voice in hip-hop, taking a refreshingly personal angle on the genre and establishing himself as an exciting, multi-faceted artist to watch," and FLAUNT put it best, "Boslen is a whole vibe, and we can't get enough."But for Boslen himself, the point doesn't seem to be the success - he just wants his art to connect with people: "I really want people to notice the true feeling that this project cohesively can convey. I'm trying to make generational music that lasts after I'm dead." With videos as cinematic as " Nightfall " and projects as moving as DUSK to DAWN, he's well on his way. " Nightfall " closes out the DUSK to DAWN chapter as Boslen gears up for an even bigger 2022.Boslen is a born trailblazer. The 23-year-old hip-hop experimenter lives in Vancouver, and the city's people have become key to the way he understands himself and his art. A land of contrasts - snowy peaks and warm water, beautiful nature, and busy streets - it's the perfect home for an artist who reconciles disparate energies, weaving together styles and sounds that don't intuitively connect. DUSK to DAWN, his Capitol Records debut, furthers this adventurous approach, mixing trap, pop, punk, and rock melodies, and it's also directly inspired by his city - a place that drives him to be different, to achieve greatness when no one expects him to. Boslen first emerged as an artist in 2018, when he dropped out of school, moved to North Vancouver, and released the Motionless and Motionless II mixtapes. He found his footing in 2019 with the energetic, confrontational songs "Eye for an Eye" and "Hidden Nights," which garnered millions of streams. In 2019, he released the Black Lotus EP, but even with so many songs out in the world, DUSK to DAWN feels like a step forward, full of boundary-pushing vocal experiments, heavier production, and shapeshifting transitions. The music finally matches the tumultuous emotions he's captured in his lyrics all along. He may not be able to pull every listener into Vancouver, but he's using the city's contrasts as a backdrop to challenge everyone to think beyond themselves - to dream big.



