News
RnB 09/02/2022

Rapper King Myers Hosting Private Superbowl Mansion Party In Tampa

Rapper King Myers Hosting Private Superbowl Mansion Party In Tampa
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After recently hosting a day party in Tampa with ex-Buccaneers wide receiver, Antonio Brown, King Myers is back to host another football related event in Tampa. This time it will not be open to the public, meaning not just anybody can go. But more-so a "private" invite-only event, in which you can earn your invitation by simply sharing the flyer to your Instagram story and tagging King's handle.

King recently posted a slideshow on his Instagram account containing short clips from a few of his recent mansion parties, which were held in Phoenix, Arizona before he moved across the country to Tampa, Florida. The party is scheduled to start this Sunday at 5pm, just an hour and a half before the big game. For more information regarding this invite-only event, you can head over to King's Instagram to follow for updates, and even send him a direct message.






