Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 09/02/2022

The Black Crowes' NYC Private Show With Mick Jagger, Goldie Hawn And Liv Tyler As Guests

The Black Crowes' NYC Private Show With Mick Jagger, Goldie Hawn And Liv Tyler As Guests
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Crazy, but Mitch Schneider once got to ask Mick Jagger, "Would you like to go backstage with me?" Back in the day while handling The Black Crowes' PR, Mitch was positioned in the VIP area of the NYC venue The Bank wrangling celebrities to say "hi" to the band after a private show to support their V2 debut album 'Lions.'

Here's the 'Us Weekly' article about that starry night, 21 years ago this month, with Jagger, Goldie Hawn (then mother-in-law to Chris Robinson), Liv Tyler + Moby all on hand. Big shout-out to photographer Kevin Mazur, whose skill + nice guy affability reliably make his photos stand out. Everyone smiles for Kevin...😊






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0184970 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0032012462615967 secs