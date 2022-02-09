Johan Lenox Is Lost In The Sauce On "I'm A Mess"





Across the 14 tracks on WDYWTBWYGU, Lenox showcases the breadth of his compositional acumen. There's no guitar, no synths, just woodwinds, strings, brass, vocals, and programmed drums. It's a singular musical vocabulary that's made Lenox an in-demand collaborator for Kanye, Lil Nas X,



Last week, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert spotlighted Johan's avant-pop vision with a brand new performance of his "masterpiece" (Lyrical Lemonade) of a single "No One Gets Me." Accompanied just by a string quartet, Lenox paints a pained picture of adult resentment with tenderness and drama. Stripped of the drums and maximalist production of his original version, the performance emphasizes the idiosyncratic but beautiful pairing of auto-tuned vocals and chamber music accompaniment. Watch here: https://youtu.be/Vj19h8SWuKs



Tracklist

What Happening (ft. 070 Shake)

I'm a Mess (ft. Lancey Foux)

You Up? (ft. Ant Clemons)

Some Sort of Intent

Get My Shit Together (ft. Thouxanbanfauni)

Fuck This Town

Aimless

Hitting Different

Burning Sky (ft. Mr. Hudson)

Don't Be A Loser

No One Gets Me (ft. RMR)

Phases (ft. Cousin Stizz)

What Do You Want To Be?

