Odesza Returns After 4 Year Hiatus: "The Last Goodbye (Ft. Bettye Lavette)" Out Now





"



On the track,



With over 4.8 billion total streams,



The duo has cultivated a diehard fanbase of massive proportions: known for their groundbreaking, awe-inspiring and immersive live performance, that reached 2.85m+ fans over the course of their 'A Moment Apart' tour. They also have had headline performances at the likes of Coachella, Lollapalooza & more, as well as performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Conan, and launched their own music festival SUNDARA in Riviera Maya, Mexico in 2019. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY-nominated duo ODESZA return with their first new music in nearly four years with the ominously titled " The Last Goodbye " - a cinematic triumph that features acclaimed blues & soul singer Bettye LaVette. The Last Goodbye ", which they have cryptically teased on socials over the past week causing a frenzy among their fanbase, was initially conceived when the duo discovered the original vocal in Bettye LaVette's 1965 song " Let Me Down Easy ". Taken by the power of the Blues Hall of Famer's voice, they deconstructed and rebuilt a meticulously composed track that balances sweeping synths with a uniquely syncopated backbone that embraces the beating heart of the vocal track.On the track, ODESZA notes: "This song was born out of the concept of trying to bring these lasting, defining musical pieces like the 1965 release of " Let Me Down Easy " by Bettye LaVette into a modern and contemporary electronic setting. The idea of bringing two worlds together, that at first seem distant, has always been something we've been drawn to. It was an absolute honor to be able to work with Bettye's voice over the course of writing the track. She's able to convey emotion with her vocal work unlike any other. To date, this has been one of the more fulfilling songs we've had the chance to work on as artists. We hope everyone who listens enjoys the track as much as we did making it."With over 4.8 billion total streams, ODESZA have masterfully reemerged to remind the world what has made the duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight cornerstones of the modern electronic landscape. Their last album 'A Moment Apart' was not only a commercial success (going gold and debuting at no. 3 on the Billboard 200), but it also earned critical acclaim including two GRAMMY nominations and praise from the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, Consequence and more.The duo has cultivated a diehard fanbase of massive proportions: known for their groundbreaking, awe-inspiring and immersive live performance, that reached 2.85m+ fans over the course of their 'A Moment Apart' tour. They also have had headline performances at the likes of Coachella, Lollapalooza & more, as well as performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Conan, and launched their own music festival SUNDARA in Riviera Maya, Mexico in 2019.



