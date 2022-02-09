Sylvan Esso Announce First Leg Of 2022 US ?tour Dates



@ w/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, following a momentous fall tour of nearly 30 shows across the country, Sylvan Esso announce their return to the road in 2022. Beginning in May, an initial run of performances across the South, Northeast and beyond will bookend a headlining, hometown residency at Durham's Historic Athletic Park. Recently extended from two to three nights, the baseball stadium series features a stacked lineup of close friends, collaborators and guests including Moses Sumney, Vagabon, Yo La Tengo, Indigo De Souza, Little Brother and Mr Twin Sister.Tickets for all newly added dates are on-sale Friday, Feb 11th at 10am local time. Find the full list below, and more information at sylvanesso.com/#tour.Currently nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards, Sylvan Esso brought one of their Free Love LP's many highlights to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.Watch Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn's rapturous, in-studio rendition of " Ferris Wheel "here: https://youtu.be/-a3RBjlGCscAlong with additional shows and special appearances to be announced soon, the upcoming year will see Sylvan Esso play top spots at Wilco's Solid Sound and Rothbury's Electric Forest Festival, while continuing to support an ever-expanding community of artists through their recently-launched record label, Psychic Hotline, and maintaining a constant slate of recording projects at their North Carolina studio, Betty's. "Sylvan Esso may be a band of just two people," says Vanity Fair. "But what they're building together now goes way beyond that." Sylvan Esso 2022 Tour Dates5/11 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company5/12 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore5/14 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues5/15 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live5/16 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater5/17 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery5/19 - Durham, NC - Durham Athletic Park +5/20 - Durham, NC - Durham Athletic Park # SOLD OUT5/21 - Durham, NC - Durham Athletic Park @5/23 - Richmond, VA - The National5/24 - Ithaca, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard5/26 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point5/27-29 - North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival6/23-26 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival+ w/ Moses Sumney and Vagabon# w/ Yo La Tengo and Indigo De Souza@ w/ Little Brother and Mr. Twin Sister.



