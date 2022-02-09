Fandiem, Bandsintown And Sweet Relief Launch "F-COVID" Fundraising Campaign, Featuring Prizes From Metallica, Eric Church, Nine Inch Nails, Imagine Dragons, Kesha, And More





Their first initiative, in partnership with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, kicks off today via "F-COVID," an online fundraiser to support musicians and music industry workers affected by the ongoing pandemic: www.fandiem.com/f-covid



The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the music industry, shutting down touring, festivals, and live performances. Though we are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, the financial damage from missing two years of touring and work is unprecedented. Sweet Relief created the "F-Covid" fundraising campaign to provide additional assistance to affected artists and their crews so that the return to live music can be expedited and made whole again. Fans who donate directly to "F-Covid" have the opportunity to win over 30 unique prizes from Metallica, Eric Church, Nine Inch Nails, Imagine Dragons, Kesha, Clairo, Billy Idol, Jason Isbell, Chicago, and many more artists. Prizes include a VIP trip to see



"We are thrilled to partner with Bandsintown to inspire artist and fan communities to support urgent causes," states Fandiem's Co-Founder Jared Heiman. "With the industry feeling the effects of another surge, the time is right to launch "F-Covid" and support Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. This campaign is our collective effort to help musicians and music industry workers whose livelihoods continue to be impacted."



Fandiem and Bandsintown first joined forces last year on a monumental #GivingSeasoncampaign. Together they raised $450,000 in direct fan donations to support multiple nonprofits including



"At Bandsintown, we believe that live music makes a better world by bringing fans together in one of the last tribal experiences. With Bandsintown For Good, we turn this love for live music into social impact," says Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown. "With Fandiem, we're making it easier and more rewarding for fans to give back and deepen their connections with the artists they love. We're proud to join forces, fundraise and align our ethos around the ways we can use technology in service to society."



"Our community is still in a state of emergency," says Aric Steinberg, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund EVP. "Sweet Relief is here to help, and we're grateful to partners like Fandiem and Bandsintown who are willing and able to provide a platform for our supporting artists to raise funds for those in need."



Fandiem is a digital fundraising platform that harnesses the power of the fan community to do good in the world. With their donation to a selected nonprofit, fans are entered to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes from their favorite artists, festivals, athletes, and creators. These are the opportunities that were previously available only to a select few but through Fandiem are awarded to the everyday fan at the heart of the community.

The Fandiem Foundation is a project of The Giving Back Fund, a national 501c3 organization that encourages and facilitates charitable giving. The Giving Back Fund grants donation proceeds to each campaign's partner nonprofit. For more information on Fandiem visit www.fandiem.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The fan-powered charitable fundraising platform Fandiem and live music discovery platform Bandsintown announce a strategic partnership that will collectively support nonprofits by inspiring fans to give back. Leveraging Bandsintown's 68 million passionate fans and the Bandsintown For Goodinitiative, with Fandiem's experience in mobilizing fan communities to take action, this partnership is the ultimate alignment of the music industry coming together to support worthy causes. Through the partnership, Fandiem and Bandsintown will assemble multi-artist coalitions to help fundraise and raise awareness for nonprofit partners tied to important moments throughout the year.Their first initiative, in partnership with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, kicks off today via "F-COVID," an online fundraiser to support musicians and music industry workers affected by the ongoing pandemic: www.fandiem.com/f-covidThe pandemic has wreaked havoc on the music industry, shutting down touring, festivals, and live performances. Though we are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, the financial damage from missing two years of touring and work is unprecedented. Sweet Relief created the "F-Covid" fundraising campaign to provide additional assistance to affected artists and their crews so that the return to live music can be expedited and made whole again. Fans who donate directly to "F-Covid" have the opportunity to win over 30 unique prizes from Metallica, Eric Church, Nine Inch Nails, Imagine Dragons, Kesha, Clairo, Billy Idol, Jason Isbell, Chicago, and many more artists. Prizes include a VIP trip to see Eric Church in concert plus autographed vinyl records, a one-of-a-kind guitar signed by Nine Inch Nails that the band smashed on stage in Brisbane, Australia, tickets to Metallica's sold-out show in Las Vegas, and dozens more. The fundraiser benefits Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, a nonprofit that has provided financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers since 1993."We are thrilled to partner with Bandsintown to inspire artist and fan communities to support urgent causes," states Fandiem's Co-Founder Jared Heiman. "With the industry feeling the effects of another surge, the time is right to launch "F-Covid" and support Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. This campaign is our collective effort to help musicians and music industry workers whose livelihoods continue to be impacted."Fandiem and Bandsintown first joined forces last year on a monumental #GivingSeasoncampaign. Together they raised $450,000 in direct fan donations to support multiple nonprofits including Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation, Imagine Dragons' The Tyler Robinson Foundation, Lindsey Stirling's The Upside Fund, HeadCount, Reverb, and several others. Fans won a range of one-of-a-kind prizes and unique experiences, from an all-expense-paid VIP trip to see Imagine Dragons at any U.S. tour stop of the winner's choice, to a private virtual cooking session and dinner with Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty) and his wife Marisol, to signed guitars from Pearl Jam, Billy Strings, Willie Nelson, and Green Day Weezer x Fall Out Boy."At Bandsintown, we believe that live music makes a better world by bringing fans together in one of the last tribal experiences. With Bandsintown For Good, we turn this love for live music into social impact," says Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown. "With Fandiem, we're making it easier and more rewarding for fans to give back and deepen their connections with the artists they love. We're proud to join forces, fundraise and align our ethos around the ways we can use technology in service to society.""Our community is still in a state of emergency," says Aric Steinberg, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund EVP. "Sweet Relief is here to help, and we're grateful to partners like Fandiem and Bandsintown who are willing and able to provide a platform for our supporting artists to raise funds for those in need."Fandiem is a digital fundraising platform that harnesses the power of the fan community to do good in the world. With their donation to a selected nonprofit, fans are entered to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes from their favorite artists, festivals, athletes, and creators. These are the opportunities that were previously available only to a select few but through Fandiem are awarded to the everyday fan at the heart of the community.The Fandiem Foundation is a project of The Giving Back Fund, a national 501c3 organization that encourages and facilitates charitable giving. The Giving Back Fund grants donation proceeds to each campaign's partner nonprofit. For more information on Fandiem visit www.fandiem.com



