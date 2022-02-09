Sunflower Bean Announce New Album & Share New Single





Now, three years later, the band returns with their long-awaited third studio album. Headful of Sugar will be released on May 6 via Mom + Pop, and follows Sunflower Bean navigating the agony and ecstasy of contemporary American life.

"Tomorrow is not promised, no tour is promised, no popularity is promised, no health or money is promised," bassist/vocalist Julia Cumming says. "Why not make what you want to make on your own terms? Why not make a record that makes you want to dance? Why not make a record that makes you want to scream?"



A psychedelic headrush designed to be played loud with the windows down, Headful of Sugar features songwriting collaborations with the likes of Shamir, Suzy Shinn and Jacob Portrait (who also produced, mixed and co-engineered the record with Faber).



Sunflower Bean are known for their singular live performances, which has seen them perform at major festivals like Glastonbury, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds, and tour with the likes of Beck, Cage the Elephant, Interpol, Courtney Barnett, The Pixies, The Kills, DIIV, Courtney Barnett, and Wolf Alice, and even open for Bernie Sanders during his primary campaign rallies.



Now, the band is gearing up to get back on the road for a massive



Today Sunflower Bean also share Headful of Sugar's lead single and opening track, the taut groove "Who Put You Up To This?" It's a kiss-off to a former lover, maybe, but also a former self. "In another life I was a bitch/ In another life I was your bitch/ Here's how it turned out," Cumming sings, her voice alternating between the gritty and the divine, drawing comparisons to contemporary iconoclasts like St. Vincent.



"Who Put You Up to This?" finds freedom in a fraught predicament, her sense of self fully divorced from the circumstances she finds herself in. The band says of the track, "Are you satisfied? Who put you up to do things that you do? Was it your own choice? Questioning your life is the first step to taking the agency to change it. Sometimes you have to let go of who you have been so that you can become who you want to be. " Listen to the track and watch the music video below.



Tour Dates:

2/24/22 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge*

2/25/22 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*

2/26/22 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom*

3/04/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar^

3/05/22 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power^

3/06/22 - Pittsburg, PA @ Club Cafe^

3/08/22 - Columbus, OH @ A&R

3/10/22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop^

3/11/22 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar^

3/12/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub^

3/14/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/15/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/16/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/17/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3/20/22 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

3/21/22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

3/30/22 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

3/31/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

4/01/22 - Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival

4/02/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

4/04/22 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University

4/05/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

4/06/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux's

4/07/22 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

4/09/22 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

4/10/22 - Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

4/11/22 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

4/29/22 - Albany, NY @

4/30/22 - Boston, MA @ Brighton

5/5/22 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

5/6/22 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

5/12/22 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

5/14/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

5/19/22 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

5/20/22 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

5/21/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/22/22 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

5/24/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @The Pyramid Scheme

5/25/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

5/26/22 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

6/01/22 - San Diego, CA @

6/02/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre+

6/04/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent+

6/07/22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios+

6/08/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre+

6/09/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile+

6/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre+

*w/ Empath

^w/ Barrie

