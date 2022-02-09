Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 09/02/2022

Scatting, The Misunderstood Coolest Thing Going! Vocalist Kathy Lyon Nails It On Her New "Who Knew?" Release

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The great American treasure Louis Armstrong was among the first, if not the first to introduce large television audiences to a vocal skill known as Scat. The mere idea of gut level interpretation flowing freely on stage can be a scary proposition to the neophyte, but not the established artist. Vocal presentation of sounds in lieu of words may not seem like the result could be that cool but when the ear hears it performed correctly accompanied by the right tones it is absolutely cool to the max. Pensacola based vocalist Kathy Lyon scats among the very best and this month Kathy is including scat interpretations on her newest release, "Who Knew?" For instance, at about the halfway mark on track number one "Who Knew Love Could Be Like This" Kathy breaks into a trombone scat embellishment that delights the listener. It's a pure, deep relational exchange with the music.

The result embracing the song's flow perfectly. Free flow scatting resides among the popular reasons Kathy Lyon is a return engagement favorite at smooth jazz venues of all sizes and locations. It's also interesting to note that a number of her audience members may well be veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces who Kathy may have entertained through touring arrangements with the U.S.O. Plus, it's not just skill that is attracting audiences. Both her off stage and on stage persona is as real as daily sunshine, it's warm and pleasant. It's just who she is and her music expresses that persona beyond words.

Most recently Kathy released her newest EP titled "Who Knew?" a six song collection of originals that she has been dying to share with audiences world wide. Recorded in the serene mountains of Ruidoso New Mexico at Montrose Records West the compilation came together with remarkable speed and ease. Kathy was joined by fellow veteran musicians that her good friend songwriter and guitar stylist Rich Chorne' assembled for the Montrose sessions. The ambiance of the room took on an air of comfortable association as life was breathed into each track by the veteran musicians. "There are times when the studio takes on a complete in the groove moment and I've got to say that on this day the entire afternoon was an in the groove moment. You can actually feel the results in this compilation as a matter of fact. it's cool" - Richard Cagle, President, Montrose Records.

Most recently Kathy has been performing in her home town of Pensacola Florida. Soon on February 19th Kathy will be on stage in Houston Texas with The Paul English Quartet and then on to New Mexico to perform at Sacred Grounds in Ruidoso. Kathy's newest release "Who Knew?" is currently spinning on radio around the world and the inside rumor is that soon a brand new blues EP will be introduced after the mixing and mastering is complete. Learn more about Kathy and her career in music by visiting www.kathylyonmusic.com and while there you can see her upcoming events schedule.






