Headspace Invites The World To Sleep With John Legend In New "Love Yourself Like A Legend" Campaign

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, today announced its "Love Yourself Like A Legend" campaign featuring award-winning singer, songwriter and Headspace partner, John Legend. Revealed just ahead of Valentine's Day in the brand's first ever Big Game commercial, the campaign encourages people around the world to focus on self-love, with new tools and resources both in and outside of the Headspace app.Building on its robust library of sleep tools that have been played over 60 million times in the last year, Headspace members now have access to two new self-care tools featuring John Legend:According to the American Psychological Association, poor sleep has been linked to increased risk of poor work performance and problems with mood and relationships.1 With the help of John Legend, Headspace is helping people to see how mindfulness can be easily applied to daily life - especially when it comes to sleep. John Legend's Sleepcast and curated sleep playlist expand on Headspace's most popular sleep-related content, such as "Rainday Antiques", "Midnight Launderette", and "Cat Marina", that have helped millions around the world get a better night's rest."After a Valentine's Day full of giving to our loved ones, we still have to save some love and care for ourselves," said John Legend. "Self-care starts with a good night's sleep. We all need it, and I'm excited to partner with my friends at Headspace to share my sleepcast and sleep playlist with the world." John Legend will guest host five episodes of mental health podcast Radio Headspace.In mid-March, John Legend will also be taking over Headspace's popular microcast, Radio Headspace. Downloaded over two million times a month, Radio Headspace invites listeners every weekday morning for 3-4 minutes to mindfully pause, reflect, and consider what brings us together in this shared human condition and how we can live a life that best reflects our limitless potential. Serving as the week's special guest host, Legend will share personal stories about his life and give practical advice on self care, dedication, and of course, love."Love Yourself Like A Legend" campaign reminds people to focus on self-care and self-love when burnout and anxiety are at an all time high.The new Headspace and John Legend campaign includes two new TV spots, beginning with "Sleep with John Legend" which will air during the Big Game festivities. In this comedic 30-second spot, the globally-renowned singer draws viewers in with his gaze while cozy next to a fireplace. In a cheeky tone, he invites the audience to sleep with him by recommending his new sleep content in the Headspace app. Headspace's second TV spot, "Love Yourself Like A Legend'', which encourages viewers to practice self-love, will begin airing the day after Valentine's Day.The "Love Yourself Like A Legend" campaign marks the second year of Headspace's partnership with John Legend. Together, they launched focus music in the Headspace app, designed to create the ideal conditions for mindful work and to help members prioritize what matters most to them. A few examples of artists who have created Focus Music playlists for Headspace include film score composer and record producer Hans Zimmer; and singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress Erykah Badu. In 2021, Headspace and John Legend also released a YouTube series, "Music On My Mind," which explored the different ways music can improve lives with the help and guidance of two cognitive neuroscientists."Our vision at Headspace is to create a world where everyone is kind to their minds," said Amy Davis, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Headspace. "With 'Love Yourself Like a Legend', we're using a cultural moment and humor to deliver a very important and often overlooked message: for people to take care of the most important relationship they have - the one with themselves."To experience John Legend's new sleepcast and discover mindful ways to prepare for a more restful night's sleep, sign up for a free trial or a Headspace membership at www.headspace.com/sleepwithjohn.Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. As one of the first meditation apps on the market, Headspace remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.Headspace Health is a leading provider of mental health and wellbeing solutions, touching the lives of over 100 million people in 190 countries. Through our flagship Headspace brand, we provide mindfulness tools for everyday life, including meditations, sleepcasts, mindful movement, and focus exercises. Our enterprise brands, Headspace for Work and Ginger, are distributed through over 3,500 enterprises, including Starbucks, Adobe, Delta Air Lines, and ViacomCBS; and through health plans such as Cigna. Our members and enterprise partners' employees have access to mindfulness and meditation tools, CBT, coaching, therapy, and psychiatry, ultimately helping them to be healthier and more productive. 