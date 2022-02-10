The 3 Classic Adventure Songs To Sing Along

1. "Roll of the dice" by Bruce Springsteen

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adventures have fascinated people since ever. For some of them it is not enough to feel the tension, they want to hear the sound of freedom and relive the exciting experiences of others. The world of music is not an inch smaller than the world of adventures, and these two dimensions automatically have their intersections. Listen to the 6 best adventure songs ever to fuel your own desires!

One of the most famous rock stars in the world is Bruce Springsteen. "The Boss" sold 130 music albums worldwide, including DVDs. One of his songs carries the title "Roll the Dice", it is about the dice game craps. Springsteen compares this game with love, because in both areas you can gain a lot - and lose a lot. The sound is pure rock n roll, just as we know the great singer with the rough voice. As a gambler he lost his luck, but with the new lady at his side he is facing a turning-point.

"You and me and lady luck well tonight

We'll be celebrating

Drinkin' champagne on ice

In just another roll of the dice."

2. "Born to be Wild" by Steppenwolf

Without doubt, "Born to Be Wild" is one of the most famous songs of the planet. This piece of eternity was composed by Mars Bonfire, it is a hard rock song performed by the American-Canadian band Steppenwolf in the year 1968. The sound occurs in the film "Easy Rider, a road movie that reflects the unruly will for freedom of the wild 60s. The song is part of the Rolling Stone's list of the 500 greatest songs ever. Countless people all over the world know at least the beginning by heart.

"Get your motor runnin'. Head out on the highway. Looking for adventure in whatever comes our way. Yeah, darlin', go and make it happen. Take the world in a love embrace. Fire all your guns at once and explode into space."

The American highways are perfect for this kind of adventures, many of them are several hundred miles long, like the well-known Route 66. But don't forget: The South African National Routes are also inviting you for a long and eventful ride, e.g. the N2 that leads from Cape Town to Ermelo over a distance of 2.225 kilometers.

3. "Catch and Release" by Matt Simons

Matt Simon is the youngest songwriter and singer in this row. He was born in 1987 and composed the song "Catch & Release" in 2007 when he was just 20 years old. This piece of art presents us a totally different adventure, one you find within yourself. Inner exploration is a precious way to have powerful experiences and rethink life. All you need for it is peace - and the courage to finally meet yourself without any disguises.

"There's a place I go to where no one knows me. It's not lonely. It's a necessary thing. It's a place I made up, find out what I'm made of. The nights I've stayed up, counting stars and fighting sleep."

For some people it is not possible to find their inner self without help. So perhaps you have to participate in a meditation course first to take on this unique adventure. In compensation for that there is one great advantage: When you have learned how to withdraw in yourself you can do it when- und wherever you want. Take a seat at the beach when the sun is going down or relax on your couch at home. Switch on good music, perhaps "Catch and Release", and take the chance to meet yourself in an exciting new way, again and again.