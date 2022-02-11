SES Team Announces Clouzine International Music Awards Spring 2022 Full Winners List



Next competition will be held in Fall 2022 and will be open to submissions shortly.

SES TEAM (Nihal Ses, Dr Murat Ses, Tan Ses) announces full winners list of its 10th all genres competition.Next competition will be held in Fall 2022 and will be open to submissions shortly.Early bird submissions get space in the coming issues of Clouzine Magazine. Winners of Clouzine 10. International Music Awards Spring 2022 are: Sophie Dorsten (Best Alt-Z Song)

Hatchatorium (Best Ambient Song)

Kerrigan La-Brooy (Best Americana Song)

Positronic (Best Electronic Music Album)

Fonz Tramontano and Nathalie Miranda (Best Dance Song)

Stella Nicole (Best Country Pop Song)

Fonz Tramontano, Tanya L Tyler and Tiava (Best Collaboration Song)

Studeo (Best Adult Contemporary Album)

DeDe Lopez (Best Pop Song)

Anna Maria Mendieta (Best Music Video)

Wieslaw Ochwat and Maciej Zimka (Best Instrumental Album)

Paul Messina (Best Jazz Album)

Maciej Zimka (Best Classical Album)

Christal X (Best Classical Song)

3Mind Blight (Best Acoustic Rock Song)

Sohayla Smith (Best New Country Song)

Lealiza (Best Children Song)

Ban Brothers (Best Soft Rock Song)

Greater Than Dave (Best Folk Song)

Maria Rodhe (Best Latin Pop Song)

Rollin Jewett (Best Indie Song)

Gregory Ayriyan (Best Jazz Song)

Charu Suri (Best World Jazz Album)

Priya Litt (Best World Song)

Douglas Knehans (Best Classical Composer and Album)

Charlotte Couleau (Best Vocal Piano Song)

Michail Travlos and Tamara Licheli (Best Solo Piano Album)

Tough on Fridays (Best Rock Song)




