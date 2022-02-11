Alexander 23 Returns With Passionate New Single And Video For "Hate Me If It Helps"





MAR 5 TD GARDEN BOSTON, MA. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter/ producer/multi-instrumentalist Alexander 23 shares his new single "Hate Me If It Helps" - an epic and exhilarating twist on the classic breakup song. Released via Interscope Records and accompanied by an equally powerful video, the guitar-heavy track arrives soon after the announcement that Alexander will join John Mayer on his upcoming Sob Rock Tour 2022.Alexander's first new music in nearly a year, "Hate Me If It Helps" marks the start of a thrilling new era for the Chicago-bred musician. In a departure from the entirely self-produced work of his past - including his viral smash single "IDK You Yet," a 2020 release fast approaching platinum certification - Alexander co-wrote "Hate Me If It Helps" with Olivia Rodrigo and co-produced it alongside Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Conan Gray). And while the result is a bigger, bolder, and more elaborate track than he's ever shared before, "Hate Me If It Helps" still delivers the raw emotional intimacy that's won him an adoring following over the past two years. Alexander was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for co-producing Olivia Rodrigo's triple-platinum "good 4 u," he worked closely with Nigro in creating the frenetic production behind "Hate Me If It Helps" - a passionate and immediately catchy track that reaches a fever pitch at its guitar-drenched post-chorus. As Alexander reveals, "Hate Me If It Helps" came to life as he dealt with the demise of a monumental relationship. "I'd gotten to a point where I realized that I loved this person enough that I didn't care what it took for them to feel better after the breakup - so if blaming me gets them to where they need to be, I'm totally okay with that," he says.Directed by Charles Mehling, the gorgeously shot video for "Hate Me If It Helps" opens on a desolate, desert-like landscape, where Alexander sits alone atop a dusty piano. From there, the visual cycles through a series of evocative scenes (passing trains, abandoned city streets, dunes lit in an eerie red glow), at one point superimposing Alexander's image onto a majestic and moody skyline. Like the song itself, the video ultimately strikes an irresistible balance between intimate and epic, elegantly encompassing a whole spectrum of feeling.Known for his high-energy live show, Alexander will join iconic singer/songwriter/guitarist John Mayer on his forthcoming Sob Rock Tour 2022 - a North American run kicking off on February 17 at the MVP Arena in Albany, 2 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, and continuing through March 5 at TD Garden in Boston. With his latest triumphs including being featured on the cover of New Music Daily on Apple Music, producer and songwriting credits for artists such as Role Model, Tate McCrae, renforshort, etc. and a Grammy Award nomination, Alexander is now gearing up to release his debut studio album this Spring.Dates for John Mayer's Sob Rock Tour 2022, with support from Alexander 23 & Yebba:FEB 17 MVP ARENA ALBANY, NYFEB 18 WELLS FARGO CENTER PHILADELPHIA, PAFEB 20 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK, NYFEB 21 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK, NYFEB 23 CAPITAL ONE ARENA WASHINGTON, D.C.FEB 25 PPG PAINTS ARENA PITTSBURGH, PAFEB 27 SCOTIABANK ARENA TORONTO, ONMAR 1 UBS ARENA BELMONT PARK, NYMAR 4 TD GARDEN BOSTON, MAMAR 5 TD GARDEN BOSTON, MA.



