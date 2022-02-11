Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 11/02/2022

Australian Label Brook Gee Drops New Groovy House Album!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian label, Brook Gee presents their latest compilation album series 'Love That House Vol.1'. Bigger and better than ever before, this groovy 10 track compilation album is a must have for DJs who want the sounds of Brook Gee in their mixes. It features music from the likes of Robbie Rivera, Funk D'Void, Peter Brown, Ant LaRock and many more talented artists!

Be on the lookout for more top quality music from the Brook Gee family in 2022 and beyond. Listen to 'Love That House Vol.1':

Download/stream 'Love That House Vol.1'
https://fanlink.to/lovethathousevol1
Brook Gee Records Online
https://facebook.com/brookgeerecords
https://instagram.com/brookgeerecords
https://twitter.com/brookgeerecords
https://soundcloud.com/brookgeerecords
https://brookgeerecords.com

Founded at the beginning of 2018, Brook Gee Records is an Independent record label based in Australia, founded by music producer Brook Gee. The Label's main focus is on House and Dance music and will be releasing many new works over the coming years.






