Nicki Minaj Releases "Bussin" Ft Lil Baby Out Now

While we wait for Nicki's next body of work, listen to her new song "Bussin" with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby are back with another banger just one week after releasing new music together. The pair released the song "Do We Have a Problem?" last week that came with a nearly 10-minute music video. Nicki was very pleased with the way Baby performed on the track, praising the Atlanta rapper on Instagram Live after it dropped."First of all, I want to just say shout-out to Lil Baby," she said. "Y'all know I always keep it real about verses and all of that. Lil Baby, he might have... he might have got me!"She added, "The point is: Lil Baby went super-duper hard-pause-and it's so refreshing to see people still care about that type of stuff. I still care about it." Nicki Minaj is dropping these singles in preparation for a new project. When talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily show, she revealed that her next album is on the way."So the album is coming very soon, obviously," she said. "That's why I started putting out music. Like I said before, from now on, every Friday, it will be called Pink Friday. I do have a lot of surprises lined up for the fans leading up to the album, but we want to definitely get the album out there quickly. I will say that. I would like to give them a taste of a little bit more music before the album comes out, but we think that it's time."While we wait for Nicki's next body of work, listen to her new song "Bussin" with Lil Baby @Top40-Charts.com!



